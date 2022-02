WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue women's tennis team traveled out to Notre Dame to kick off the weekend on Friday and returned to the Schwartz Tennis Center on Sunday. Purdue dropped the doubles point after struggling to get an edge within the matches. Juana Larranaga and Carmen Gallardo Guevara fought hard to try and take the lead at No. 2, but were overtaken by Notre Dame's Maria Olivia Castedo and Nibedita Ghosh.

