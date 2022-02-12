ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Record Warm Temperatures Saturday Followed By Light Snow Sunday And Monday

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) – There’s a little something for everyone this weekend. Longing for spring? Well, Saturday has felt more like late April with temperatures soaring to near 60 degrees in parts of our area!. Prefer the cold and snow to set the scene for a romantic Valentine’s...

Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Slippery Roads On South Shore, Cape And Islands

BOSTON (CBS) – There was a little something for everyone this weekend. We kicked off the weekend feeling like Spring on Saturday with temperatures soaring to 60 degrees. It felt more like late April than mid-February. Boston set a record high for the date, breaking the previous record of 58 degrees set back in 1999. Of course, that brief warm-up didn’t last long… a cold front pushed through the area Saturday night dropping temperatures. By Sunday afternoon, it was 30 degrees colder! There was also some snowflakes flying around to start your Sunday as an area of low pressure developed along that...
KAAL-TV

Mix and Snow for Wednesday Night/Thursday Morning

After a further look at this event, the timing is looking to be late Wednesday night into early Thursday. The worst of impacts are still expected to occur south (severe weather) and east (higher snowfall totals) of us. However, we could still see mix conditions earlier in the day Wednesday and outright snow late Wednesday into early Thursday. We will have plenty of moisture to get more snow than what we have been seeing the past couple nights. However, snowfall totals will depend on how quick the transition from mix to snow occurs. This will also affect impacts, which are looking to be slick roads from possible freezing rain and blowing snow if wind speeds pick up.
whdh.com

Parts of Mass. under winter weather advisory as snow continues to fall

Residents should keep their shovels handy as snow continues to fall in some Massachusetts communities on Monday morning. Barnstable, Dukes, Plymouth, and Nantucket counties are under a winter weather advisory until 10 a.m. The advisory for parts of Bristol, Norfolk, and Suffolk counties expired at 8 a.m. Snow began falling...
iheart.com

Top Snow Totals For Greater Boston After Sunday's Storm

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A long-lasting snow storm began to pull off the coast on Monday after sitting over Greater Boston for a full day. Snow totals were in for much of the state on Monday morning, though the National Weather Service said to expect an additional inch or two on the Cape and South Shore before noon.
CBS Boston

Who Has The Most? Snow Totals For February 13

BOSTON (CBS) – Snow fell for much of the day in the eastern part of Massachusetts on Sunday into Monday morning. Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers. 12 AM Marshfield 9.7 Westboro 9.6 Kingston 9.5 Norton 9.2 Sutton 9.0 Grafton 8.8 Milford 8.7 Franklin 8.5 Rockland 8.5 Weymouth 8.5 Sherborn 8.3 Taunton 8.1 Upton 8.1 Hopkinton 8.0 Uxbridge 8.0 Lexington 7.6 Millis 7.6 Brockton 7.5 Mansfield 7.5 Mendon 7.5 Milton 7.5 Waltham 7.5 Natick 7.2 Walpole 7.2 Ashland 7.0 Dover 7.0 Foxboro 7.0 Swansea 7.0 Auburn 6.8 Chelsea 6.6 Sandwich 6.5 Sudbury 6.5 Hudson 6.3 Cambridge 6.3 Northborough 6.3 Dorchester 6.2 Lakeville 6.2 North Grafton 6.2 Abington 6.0 Norton 6.0 Boston 5.9 Wakefield 5.9 Acton 5.8 North Andover 5.8 Westborough 5.8 South Weymouth 5.5 Fairhaven 5.5 Methuen 5.5 Topsfield 5.5 Saugus 5.4 West Roxbury 5.4 New Bedford 5.3 Acushnet 5.3 Worcester AP 5.1 Mashpee 5.0 Newburyport 5.0 Pembroke 5.0 Rockport 5.0 Westport 5.0 Dracut 4.5 North Scituate 4.5 Rockland 4.5 Sterling 4.2 Attleboro 4.0 Duxbury 4.0
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Midweek storm headed for southern Wisconsin; rain, snow or freezing rain possible; forecast models are 'all over the place'

Forecasters are watching a midweek storm that could bring rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow -- or a combination of all three -- to southern Wisconsin. "We're still trying to put the pieces together with this system," said Kevin Wagner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sullivan. "We're still pinpoint exactly what is...
The Providence Journal

'An overachiever of a storm' winds down Monday morning after dropping 10 inches of snow on some parts of RI

"An overachiever of a storm" that has dropped more than 10 inches of snow on parts of Rhode Island and prompted cancellation or delays at some schools is winding down this morning, according to the National Weather Service. "Low pressure tracking offshore will bring more snow this morning, mainly across Rhode Island and southeast Massachusetts. This snow tapers off mid to late morning," the Weather Service says in its forecast discussion. ...
CBS Boston

No Excuses, Just An Explanation For Sunday-Monday Snow Totals

BOSTON (CBS) — A very wise news director once told me “you are only as good as your last forecast.” I can’t remember the exact storm which preceded that Belichick-like comment, but we had nailed a very tough forecast. This was his way of saying, don’t get carried away, things won’t always go as planned. And boy was he right. The atmosphere will humble you real quick. It can happen at any time, during any storm. Even the all-time greats will tell you there are storm nightmares that still keep them up at night. WBZ legend, Barry Burbank has some...
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Fresh Snow, Slick Roads Monday

Extremes defined the weekend across New England. Record-setting warmth, then a half foot of snow? Both were hard for the models to handle, and some spots received more snow than we were thinking. Every time it seemed that the snow would end, another band filled in right behind it. All...
wearegreenbay.com

Spotty chances for light snow and rain, big swing in temperatures

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: A mainly clear sky this evening will give way to increasing clouds through the overnight. Lows will dip into the single digits above and below zero with a light west wind. Tuesday: Temperatures will be getting warmer with a...
