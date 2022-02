A gunman tried to assassinate Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg by walking into his office and opening fire on him, police say.The attacker took several shots at the Democratic candidate at his office in the Kentucky city on Monday morning, but authorities say that no one was hurt in the incident.Police Chief Erika Shields say they believe Mr Greenberg, whose clothes were hit by one round, was the target of the shooting.“We consider ourselves very fortunate today,” Chief Shields said as she confirmed one person had been taken into custody and that they are believed to have acted alone.“We’re going...

