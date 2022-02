LAS CRUCES – The Aggies struggled offensively as Utah Valley secured a 66-32 win to put an end to NM State's six-game home win streak. NM State was led in the scoring column by Bigue Sarr who finished with six points while also adding eight rebounds. Utah Valley has had the Aggies' number as of late as this also marked the first time the Aggies had zero scorers reach double digits since the Wolverines held the Aggie scorers in check on Feb. 20, 2021. Tayelin Grays led the way with nine boards in addition to her four points.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO