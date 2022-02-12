ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Lamaute carries Fairleigh Dickinson past Sacred Heart 82-75

SFGate
 2 days ago

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Sebastien Lamaute scored a season-high 24 points as Fairleigh Dickinson defeated Sacred Heart 82-75 on Saturday. Anquan Hill...

www.sfgate.com

Times Union

Greenwich completes 20-0 regular season by beating Mechanicville

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Taking the program's all-time leading scorer off the Greenwich girls' basketball team this season denied the Witches a potent threat and veteran leader, but it failed to deny the Wasaren League a chance at completing a magical regular-season campaign. Saturday, Greenwich once again showed how much...
MECHANICVILLE, NY
CBS Sports

Central Connecticut State vs. St. Francis (N.Y.): How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Current Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 7-17; Central Connecticut State 7-18 The St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers are on the road again Saturday and play against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 12 at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Central Connecticut State will be strutting in after a victory while the Terriers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
SFGate

Gaines carries Siena past Rider 76-75 in OT

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Anthony Gaines recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds and his two free throws with six seconds left in overtime was enough to lift Siena past Rider 76-75 on Sunday. Jared Billups added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Saints. Colby Rogers had 13 points...
COLLEGE SPORTS
scsuowls.com

Women's Basketball Kicks Off Five-Game Road Trip at Le Moyne, Saint Michael's

Southern Connecticut State University Owls (9-10, 6-7 NE10) Le Moyne College Dolphins (14-4, 12-3 NE10) Saturday, Feb. 12 | Time: 1:00 PM | Location: Ted Grant Court (Syracuse, N.Y.) Live Stats | Live Video. at Saint Michael's College Purple Knights (3-16, 1-12 NE10) Date:. Monday, Feb. 14 | Time: 5:00...
Bryce Johnson
Tyler Thomas
merrimackathletics.com

Women's Basketball Drops Back and Forth Contest Against Central Connecticut

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. – The Merrimack College Women's basketball team competed from start to finish in their matchup against Central Connecticut State University on Friday evening. In a matchup where it seemed like every shot had an answer, the Blue Devils eventually came away with this one by a score of 75-64. The Warriors were led tonight by senior guard, Kate Mager, who finished the game with a team high 12 points while shooting 4-10 from the field. Fellow senior, Carla Balague, finished right behind Mager with 11 points and five rebounds. Merrimack had three players who were very close to achieving triple doubles as graduate student, Paige McCormick, finished this one with seven points and seven rebounds. Junior, Jayme DeCesare, had another complete performance as she capped off this one with nine points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Sophomore, Teneisia Brown, returned to form as she collected eight points and nine rebounds to round off the top performers for Merrimack.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
FOX Sports

Dingle scores 33 to carry Penn past Harvard 82-74

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Dingle had a career-high 33 points as Penn topped Harvard 82-74 on Saturday. Dingle made 8 of 10 3-pointers. Clark Slajchert had 15 points for Penn (11-12, 8-2 Ivy League), which earned its fifth straight victory. Lucas Monroe added seven rebounds. Evan Nelson had 19...
merrimackathletics.com

Men’s Basketball Ends Longest Winning Streak in the Country After Overtime Victory at Wagner

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The Merrimack College men's basketball team headed down to Staten Island and beat Wagner College on Saturday afternoon in overtime. Going into the game, the Seahawks had the longest winning streak in the country at 14 games. The Warriors scored an outrageous 22 points in the final five-minute stanza to win the game by 15.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
#Sacred Heart#Ap#Knights
icgaels.com

Iona MBB Gets Back On Track At Home In Win Over Monmouth, 70-62

NEW ROCHELLE, NY - The Iona College men's basketball team took a lead three minutes into the contest and never looked back in a 70-62 win over Monmouth in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference action at the Hynes Center. The Gaels snapped a two-game slide, earned their 20th overall win of the season and improved to 10-0 at home. Graduate Elijah Joiner scored his 1,000th career point in the victory.
umassathletics.com

UMass Secures 69-67 Win Over Saint Joseph’s On Camby Day

AMHERST, Mass. – The UMass starting backcourt combined for 18 assists and just two turnovers as the Minutemen closed out a two-game homestand with a bounce back win over Saint Joseph's on Saturday at the Mullins Center, 69-67. The Minutemen (11-12 Overall, 4-7 Atlantic 10) trailed by five with under seven minutes remaining and outscored the Hawks (10-13 Overall, 4-8 Atlantic 10) by seven to secure the two-point win in a game that saw 21 lead changes and six ties.
COLLEGE SPORTS
bowdoin.edu

Women's Basketball Loses Home Finale to Wesleyan

BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Wesleyan University women's basketball team defeated Bowdoin in Morrell Gymnasium for the first time since 2008, 81-60, on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals improve to 11-12 (4-6 NESCAC) while the Polar Bears fall to 16-8 (5-5). Complete NESCAC Tournament pairings will be announced on Monday. Game...
BRUNSWICK, ME
College Sports
College Basketball
Basketball
Sports
sacredheartpioneers.com

FDU Tops Pioneers, 82-75

HACKENSACK, N.J. – Sophomore Bryce Johnson posted his first 20-point performance and third double-double of his career, but it wasn't enough in the Sacred Heart University men's basketball team's 82-75 defeat at Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday afternoon. Records:. Sacred Heart: 8-16, 4-9 Fairleigh Dickinson: 2-18, 3-10 Top Performers:. Bryce...
COLLEGE SPORTS
gobobcats.com

Quinnipiac Hosts Manhattan Sunday in Hamden

Quinnipiac (12-10, 7-7 MAAC) vs. Manhattan (11-11, 4-9 MAAC) QU vs. Manhattan Since Joining D1 ('99-2000): 8-10 Last Meeting: W, 90-73 (12/5/21) HAMDEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac men's basketball is back in play on Sunday afternoon, hosting Manhattan to continue the league schedule. The Bobcats enter with a 7-7 MAAC...
HAMDEN, CT
ctwrestling.com

Hofstra is too much for Sacred Heart

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y., Feb. 12, 2022 – After dropping a five-point decision to Harvard, the Hofstra University wrestling team rebounded with a 37-15 win over Sacred Heart on Saturday in EIWA action. Hofstra (3-11, 2-5 EIWA) raced out to a quick 17-0 lead with a pin, tech fall and a...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Bristol Press

Bristol Central passes last big test of regular season

BRISTOL ― Taking a 14-point lead into halftime against Windsor felt a little too familiar for Tim Barrette, boys basketball coach at Bristol Central. These teams last met in the quarterfinals of the 2021 CCC Tournament and the Rams led by the same number of points after two quarters. Over the first four minutes of the third quarter, Windsor turned a 14-point deficit into a two-point advantage and changed the energy in the gym.
BRISTOL, CT
icgaels.com

Iona MBB Falls at Siena, 70-64

ALBANY, NY - The Iona College men's basketball dropped its second straight game on the road in a 70-64 defeat at Siena. A decisive 25-7 run over a near 10-minute span in the second half proved to be the difference in the game. THE RUNDOWN. A low scoring first half...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
sacredheartpioneers.com

SHU Drops Tight Matchup With URI

TRUMBULL, Conn. – The Sacred Heart University women's tennis team fell in a tight 4-3 decision against Rhode Island on Sunday night. The Pioneers drop to 4-6 on the season while URI grows to 4-2. The Rams took the doubles point as they won two of the three matches....
TRUMBULL, CT

