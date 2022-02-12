ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ is an innovative approach to the franchise

By Eva Herinkova
LaFollette Press
 2 days ago

Every time a new Pokémon game is announced, I’m a little skeptical. If...

www.lafollettepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamepur.com

Best Nature for Stantler and Wyrdeer in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

One of the first travel upgrades you unlock is the ability to ride Wyrdeer, a fast Pokémon that can not only cover large areas quickly, but also jump over small obstacles. Wyrdeer’s agility doesn’t quite translate to combat, however, so you’ll definitely need to know the best Nature for Stantler and Wyrdeer in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

A Beautiful Rose request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The moment trainers enter the Crimson Mirelands in Pokémon: Legends: Arceus for the first time, they will notice a new NPC near the Base Camp. Known as Berra, this character will give players Request 30, “A Beautiful Rose,” which tasks them with completing Roselia’s Pokédex entry. Unlike some Pokédex-focused missions, this quest can be done immediately after picking it up, but it will require some traveling.
VIDEO GAMES
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pok Mon
Hot Hardware

Delete This Authenticator Android App Immediately To Avoid Its Banking Malware Payload

A Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) app that's been making the rounds on Google Play could steal your banking information, say researchers at Pradeo, a mobile security research and product provider based out of France. According to the team, the app was removed from the Google Play store, however, it remained active and available for 15 days, driving 10,000+ confirmed installations. Reportedly, that app also includes a "trojan-dropper" that will install bank information-stealing malware onto the end-users mobile device. It is advised the app be removed immediately by anyone who installed it. The following are the details of the app so that you can remove the app yourself.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to get a free Netflix account

Netflix is easily one of the best streaming services out there, thanks to its massive library of content. Netflix was the first major video streaming service, and as a result, it’s had a ton of time to build out its library of movies, TV shows, and these days, even games. Because of that, it makes sense that you would want a subscription. But not everyone wants to pay the money for a Netflix account. Thankfully, there are ways to get a free Netflix account. Netflix in general has been getting increasingly expensive. A Netflix account these days starts at $9.99 for...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
Westport News

How to Start a Website-Flipping Side Hustle

We’re all familiar with the concept of flipping homes in a competitive real-estate market. The process of flipping a home takes months, even years, but the long-term rewards are endless. Similarly, a website can be flipped for maximum rewards. A website that has potential can be spruced up, grown...
INTERNET
Pocket-lint.com

Amazon Prime price hike coming very soon, here's how to avoid it

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon is putting up the price of Amazon Prime very soon. Announced during its latest earnings report, the price of Amazon Prime in the US is going up by approximately 17 per cent - from $119 to $139 if you pay yearly, or from $12.99 to $14.99 if you subscribe monthly.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Download Wordle to keep playing it free forever

Like almost everyone else in the world, I was thrilled to discover Wordle this year. The game is simple: You get six tries to guess a five-letter word, assisted by green and yellow tiles that show you how many letters you have right. There's a new puzzle every day, and you can share the results on social media (or wear your Wordle score around your neck.)
TECHNOLOGY
hypebeast.com

YouTube Says Web3 Offers “New Opportunities” for Creators

YouTube will likely be exploring web3 ventures sometime in the future. In a post on the company’s blog, Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan outlined the new products, tools and features coming to the platform in 2022. One of these tools is “insights” in YouTube Studio, which was designed after...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Central

Android 12 may require phone makers to support Material You-like theming

A Material You-style theming engine may become mandatory for all devices updating to or shipping with Android 12 in the near future. OEMs have the option to develop their own dynamic theming engine or adopt Google's Monet engine. The theming system must be capable of producing a full color scheme...
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Google rolls out safety features across Google Fi, Google Assistant, Google One and more

Partner organizations on this latter effort include the Veterans Campaign, Collective Future, Women’s Public Leadership Network, LGBTQ Victory Institute, Center for American Ideas, University of San Francisco, Emerge, Latino Victory and others. Outside the U.S., Google says it’s working with the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) on similar efforts.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy