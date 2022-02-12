Photos: Iowa Heartlanders vs. Utah Grizzlies – Game two

The Memphis Grizzlies (39-18) are a 6.5-point favorite against the Charlotte Hornets (28-28) on February 12, 2022. The game's point total is set at 235.5. In their last game, the Grizzlies got a team-high 23 points from Ja Morant on the way to a 132-107 win over the Pistons on Thursday. They were favored by 11.5 points and covered the spread, and the teams combined to score 239 points to hit the over on the 224.5 point total. Their last time out, the Hornets saw LaMelo Ball rack up a team-high 31 points to lead them to a 141-119 win over the Pistons on Friday. They were 6-point favorites and covered the spread, and the teams scored 260 total points to top the 227.5-point over/under.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO