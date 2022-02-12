ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sean McVay: We’re very confident

NBC Sports
 2 days ago

The Rams had a 22-minute walk-through practice in shorts and jerseys Saturday, putting the final touches on their preparation for Super Bowl LVI. Ready or not, kickoff comes Sunday at SoFi Stadium....

The Spun

Look: Sean McVay’s Fiancee Has A Special Outfit Today

Super Bowl 56 is less than two hours away from kickoff. The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. The game will air on NBC. Sean McVay could be coaching his final game. “I love this so much that it’s such...
NFL
FanSided

Vikings new head coach plans could be thwarted by Sean McVay

The Minnesota Vikings were planning to hire Kevin O’Connell as their next head coach but they may have to change their plans. After moving on from Mike Zimmer, the Minnesota Vikings did quite a few interviews while searching for their next head coach. They eventually landed on Kevin O’Connell, the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
The Spun

In Photos: How Sean McVay Reportedly Met His Fiancee

Sean McVay is only 36 years old, but don’t count on the Los Angeles Rams head coach being an NFL lifer. Earlier this week, McVay admitted that he’ll probably step away from the game sooner than many expect him to. McVay is getting married this summer to his...
NFL
Sacramento Bee

Rams Coach Sean McVay’s Fiancee Veronika Celebrates Win: ‘Dream Come True’

Win or lose, Veronika Khomyn will always support her “McBae.” Sean McVay’s fiancée has been by his side as he finds success as the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams. McVay was born in Dayton, Ohio, moving to Georgia during childhood. Glee alum Becca Tobin revealed in her 2020 book, Act Like a Lady — written with her “LadyGang” podcast cohosts Keltie Knight and Jac Vanek — that she dated the future NFL coach when they were in the fifth grade.
NFL
New York Post

Super Bowl 2022 victory ‘tastes pretty damn good’ for Sean McVay’s fiancée

Super Bowl victory “tastes pretty damn good” to Sean McVay and his fiancée, Veronika Khomyn. Hours after McVay coached the Rams to a Super Bowl win over the Bengals, Khomyn posted a celebratory message on Instagram, praising her husband-to-be. “I’ve seen this guy grind nonstop. Day in...
NFL
Newsday

Super Bowl 2022: Sean McVay repays grandfather by giving John McVay his sixth Super Bowl ring

Sean McVay wanted to win a Super Bowl for the Rams’ organization, his players and the coaches, but perhaps no one more than his grandfather. McVay spoke to his grandfather, former Giants coach and 49ers executive John McVay, after the Rams defeated the Bengals, 23-20, to capture Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. Sean McVay credits John for helping open doors for him in the NFL.
NFL
Super Bowl
NFL
Football
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Sean McVay shares very interesting comment about coaching future

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay will lead his team in the Super Bowl on Sunday, but his mind was elsewhere at least briefly on Friday when contemplating his career path. On Friday, McVay offhandedly remarked that he “won’t make it” if he coaches until he’s 60. Asked to expand on that, McVay admitted he has thought about finding the right work-life balance and how starting a family will factor into that.
NFL
Gwinnett Daily Post

Sean McVay sees poise as Rams wrap Super Bowl prep

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Sean McVay has no "Fast Friday" update on his nerves as the clock ticks toward Super Bowl LVI. "I don't know until it gets closer," the Los Angeles Rams coach said when asked about his anxieties after a crisp walk-through and mini-practice session on Friday. "Here's...
NFL
CBS Sports

2022 Super Bowl: Rams' Sean McVay says he 'won't make it' coaching until 60, hints at early retirement

At 36, Sean McVay is one half of the youngest head coaching matchup in Super Bowl history. He's set to coach his second Super Bowl in just four years after losing Super Bowl LIII, when he became the youngest coach in NFL history to guide his team to the game. But none of that necessarily means McVay will be patrolling sidelines for countless years to come. Ahead of Sunday's big game, the Rams coach told reporters Friday that he "won't make it" if he coaches until he's 60, the age of six fellow NFL head coaches, and hinted at a potential early retirement for the sake of his family.
NFL
WISH-TV

Sean McVay, Zac Taylor meet in Super Bowl as friends, former coworkers

LOS ANGELES (WISH) — Sunday’s showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will feature the youngest matchup between the head coaches in Super Bowl history. Rams coach Sean McVay is 36 and Cincinnati’s Zac Taylor is 38. They originally met in Indianapolis at the NFL combine....
NFL
The Spun

Skip Bayless’ Dumb Tweet About Sean McVay Is Going Viral

At this point, it’s no surprise when sports personality Skip Bayless is in the headlines for saying something stupid. Well, he was back at it again on Sunday night after the Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams found a way to come back in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
lafbnetwork.com

Sean McVay Had To Walk Hard To Become A Top Coach

Now that Sean McVay has coached a lifetime’s worth of days and finally he saw the folly of his ways, the Los Angeles Rams are in the Super Bowl. McVay revitalized the Rams seemingly the second he came off the tarmac at LAXm and went from being “not Kyle Shanahan” to the best coach the Rams have ever had.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Rams Notes: Sean McVay, Robert Woods, Aaron Donald, Von Miller

There has been some talk about the possibility of Rams HC Sean McVay leaving for a job in television at some point and from his recent comments, it certainly seems like it’s something to at least keep an eye on in the coming years. “I love this so much...
NFL

