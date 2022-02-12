Sean McVay: We’re very confident

At 36, Sean McVay is one half of the youngest head coaching matchup in Super Bowl history. He's set to coach his second Super Bowl in just four years after losing Super Bowl LIII, when he became the youngest coach in NFL history to guide his team to the game. But none of that necessarily means McVay will be patrolling sidelines for countless years to come. Ahead of Sunday's big game, the Rams coach told reporters Friday that he "won't make it" if he coaches until he's 60, the age of six fellow NFL head coaches, and hinted at a potential early retirement for the sake of his family.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO