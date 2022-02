“Over the last three years, since I’ve tried to live a godly life, I’ve just opened myself up to accepting and loving myself for who I am and not what I used to be, but what I am going to become. My best friend called me about a year and a half ago and said, ‘I want to open up a men’s store and I want you to run it.’ Neither of us knew anything about opening a business. I love it. I love the buying and the arranging and just making it come to life and that’s what I’ve gotten to do. It’s been an awesome opportunity. There’s something for everybody. I get to do this great job, this great experience. We’ve only been in business for a year. I love it because it’s getting to express my abilities and be helpful at the same time. We get to give back to the community as well as provide a need.” – Lauren Thomas of Oakman.

