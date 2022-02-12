ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Some LA fans have cheered on Bengals their whole lives

By Evan Millward
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lxhxq_0eCuJiFK00

Many Cincinnati Bengals fans are born that way, but there are fans in stripes all over the world, with no direct ties to the city the Bengals call home.

Among the people gathered this week with the Bengals West fan group in Eagle Rock, Los Angeles are fans who have suffered through decades-long Super Bowl drought having never set foot in the city of Cincinnati.

"The very first game I ever watched as a little kid was the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers and everybody else was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan," said Darin Griffin, of Long Beach."So I go ‘Well I like the other team’ which is just my personality."

Griffin has stuck with the Bengals ever since he was a 6-year-old in Portland watching a rivalry game. He found the Bengals West group several years ago. Now, the Super Bowl has come to him - and pitted his adopted NFL favorite against his hometown team in an emotional game.

"To beat the Rams, that’s just going to be a little bittersweet because my father passed away last year and he was a huge Rams fan," Griffin said."So if they win, it would be ok because my dad would be happy."

Darin Griffin
Darin Griffin, a Bengals fan, with his dad, a Rams fan. His dad passed away last year, before seeing the Rams in the Super Bowl in Los Angeles. Provided.

Outside 5 Line Tavern was Danny Rowe, a die-hard Bengals fan from Los Angeles. He just made his first trip to Cincinnati, so why is he a Bengals fan?

It goes back to a team he played on as a kid.

"I was on [a team called] the Browns, so I wanted to research the Browns and Paul Brown and by the time I got to the end of the book, it told me he wasn't on the Browns anymore and he was on the Bengals," Rowe said. "So the very next year I joined the Bengals on the football team and been a Bengals fan ever since."

Rowe, whose nickname is "The Danimal," said he will never forget his one trip to Cincinnati, complete with the Bengal Jim's Before the Roar tailgate and VIP treatment at The Holy Grail at The Banks.

"[The doorman] looks at me and goes 'You drove here from California?'" he said. " He reaches down and grabs the rope and pulls it up, it was like a movie moment and ... I was like 'oh my god, this is how it feels?' and I walk in there and look to my left and see like a quarter mile of stink eye [in line]."

Evan Millward
Danny Rowe, a Bengals fan from Los Angeles, goes by the nickname "The Danimal."

A trip he'll never forget, he said, and one that further solidified his love for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Comments / 1

Related
NFL Analysis Network

Richard Sherman Makes Intriguing Comments About Bengals-Rams Super Bowl

The Super Bowl 56 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams consists of multiple intriguing matchups in every facet of the game. Both teams are solid offensively and defensively and have rosters littered with stars on both sides of the ball. How will the Bengals’ offensive line, which...
NFL
FanSided

3 people most to blame for Bengals losing Super Bowl 56 to Rams

The Cincinnati Bengals will need to reevaluate what happened in the final minutes of their Super Bowl 56 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The clock struck midnight on this year’s cinderella, as the Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the final minutes of Super Bowl 56, 23-20.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Spun

Bengals Make Significant Roster Move Before Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals are adding some depth in the trenches ahead of Super Bowl Sunday. On Saturday, the team announced the elevation of veteran defensive lineman Mike Daniels. Per the Bengals, “We’ve elevated DT Mike Daniels and WR Trent Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster for Super...
NFL
The Spun

Bengals Fans Furious With Apparent Missed Penalty Tonight

It wouldn’t be a Super Bowl without a controversial no-call. During the first quarter of action, the officials may have missed a holding call on Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey was clearly tugging at Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins’ jersey, but the referees didn’t throw a flag....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#La#Bengals West#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Browns
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Missed pass interference call on Jalen Ramsey costs Bengals a touchdown opportunity

When officials get to the Super Bowl, the last thing they want (with a few notable historical exceptions) is to be the primary story angle when the game is done. So, there has been a “let them play” philosophy for the most part, and as that certainly started for the Bengals and Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, you could expect to see it from referee Ron Torbert’s crew in Super Bowl LVI.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

The refs stole the show in the final minutes of Super Bowl LVI for Rams-Bengals

There was a remarkable lack of penalties for the first 58 minutes of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The second half in particular went extremely quick, with the Bengals taking the lead on a controversial touchdown pass on the first play of the third quarter and the Rams spending the rest of the half trying to play catchup.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
FanSided

Bengals fans think the Super Bowl was rigged and they’re so, so wrong

Cincinnati Bengals fans think Super Bowl 56 was rigged, but they couldn’t be more wrong about it. Heck, even Zac Taylor disagrees. Bengals fans weren’t thrilled with the officiating at the end of Super Bowl 56. With the Rams in the red zone, Matthew Stafford threw an incomplete pass to force what NFL fans thought would be fourth down.
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Has 3-Word Message After Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back in the lab after watching the Rams capture their second Super Bowl in franchise history. Taking to his Twitter the next morning, Mahomes kept it simple. “Time to go,” he tweeted, with a flex and clock emoji. The Kansas City Chiefs...
NFL
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy