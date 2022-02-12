ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams’ Eric Weddle, Bengals’ Mike Daniels activated

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48d3lm_0eCuJhMb00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40dwcb_0eCuJhMb00

The Los Angeles Rams on Saturday activated safety Eric Weddle and cornerback Blake Countess from the practice squad to the active roster for Super Bowl LVI.

The Cincinnati Bengals similarly elevated defensive tackle Mike Daniels and wide receiver Trent Taylor to the active roster for Sunday’s showdown at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Weddle, 37, participated in all three playoff games so far after coming out of retirement. The six-time Pro Bowl selection started and registered nine tackles in the 20-17 win against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

Countess, 28, has played a total of 24 snaps on special teams this postseason.

Daniels, 32, has not played since suffering a groin injury in the Bengals’ Week 18 loss to the Cleveland Browns. The former Pro Bowler was limited to two games this season.

Taylor, 27, has returned four punts in three playoff games. He also caught a two-point conversion pass in the 27-24 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

The refs stole the show in the final minutes of Super Bowl LVI for Rams-Bengals

There was a remarkable lack of penalties for the first 58 minutes of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The second half in particular went extremely quick, with the Bengals taking the lead on a controversial touchdown pass on the first play of the third quarter and the Rams spending the rest of the half trying to play catchup.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Weddle
Person
Blake Countess
NFL Analysis Network

Richard Sherman Makes Intriguing Comments About Bengals-Rams Super Bowl

The Super Bowl 56 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams consists of multiple intriguing matchups in every facet of the game. Both teams are solid offensively and defensively and have rosters littered with stars on both sides of the ball. How will the Bengals’ offensive line, which...
NFL
ABC4

Former Utes star Eric Weddle celebrates Rams Super Bowl title

LOS ANGELES (ABC4 Sports) – After nearly two years away from the game, former University of Utah star Eric Weddle came back just in time to help the Los Angeles Rams win its second Super Bowl championship. Weddle suffered a torn pectoral muscle at the end of the first quarter, but did not miss a […]
NFL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes’ first tweet after Super Bowl 56 will pump up Chiefs fans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back to work after watching the Bengals lose to the Rams in Super Bowl 56. Mahomes and Co. lost to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, which was a relative surprise given they held a double-digit first half lead. Yet, Mahomes made some costly mistakes in the second half and the Chiefs’ defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed, let alone Joe Burrow.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Super Bowl#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Cleveland Browns#Pro Bowler#The Kansas City Chiefs#Afc
The Spun

Joe Burrow Has Heartbreaking Message After Super Bowl Loss

The Cincinnati Bengals faced the unlikeliest of odds and still found themselves in the Super Bowl. Joe Burrow and his team had a four point lead in the fourth quarter, but Cincinnati just couldn’t quite shut the door on the Rams. After the crushing loss, Burrow apologized to Who...
NFL
The Spun

Super Bowl Referee Explains Game’s Controversial Call

The Los Angeles Rams were on the receiving end of a very controversial no-call in their Super Bowl LVI win yesterday. But it’s one that the referee from the game was willing to address. On the Cincinnati Bengals’ first offensive play of the third quarter, Joe Burrow found wideout...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Bengals’ Joe Burrow Reveals Thoughts On Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Super Bowl 56 will be a matchup between two teams that likely no one saw coming, certainly not at the beginning of the season and likely not at the start of the playoffs, either. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will be taking on Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium this week.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

LA Rams to DB Eric Weddle: “You can call this one”

Imagine your reaction if someone had told you at the beginning of the year if someone told you that formerly retired safety Eric Weddle would be calling the LA Rams defense in Super Bowl LVI? Well, whether the twist of some diabolical plot or the warm glow of positivity, that is what is taking place.
NFL
chillicothetimesbulletin.com

Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey: I am best cornerback in NFL

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Jalen Ramsey isn’t bashful about where he believes he stacks up among the NFL’s premier cornerbacks. “I am,” Ramsey said when asked during a pre-Super Bowl 56 news conference Friday. It’s hard to argue against Ramsey’s proclamation. He’s a five-time Pro Bowler...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

41K+
Followers
36K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy