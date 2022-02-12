ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

This $13 Million Paris Penthouse Comes With Eiffel Tower Views and a Coveted Address

By Janice O'Leary
Robb Report
Robb Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IaMHA_0eCuJdph00

There might not be a more prestigious address available in the City of Light right now. Beside the new Bulgari Hotel on Avenue George V sits a serene two-story penthouse with views of the Eiffel Tower. Sunshine floods both floors through an expanse of windows that rise to the roof.

Another major draw of this apartment—beyond its location within the desirable 8th arrondissement, a short walk to the Champs-Élysées and the Seine—is its recent makeover, courtesy of designer-in-demand Stéphanie Coutas . She regularly makes the top 100 international designers lists for her chic and elevated, but not splashy, aesthetic. Her furnishing collaborations include projects with Promemoria and Baccarat , but many of her spaces feature custom pieces, such as in this George V unit. All the made-to-measure furnishings, rugs, lighting and accessories inside the penthouse are incorporated in the $13 million asking price.

While there’s no private elevator to the home—a tough ask in a building that dates to 1900—there is an elevator. Two, in fact. The expansive entryway stuns with Porter Silver marble floors. The foyer leads on to a vast open-plan living and dining area, with Versailles parquet-wood flooring. If you enjoy cheffing in your own space, the ultra-modern, white-cabinet kitchen delivers with Miele and Liebherr appliances, while a massive central island crafted of black-horse granite will be a natural gathering place for friends. You can also head out to the Michelin-star Le Cinq at the Four Seasons just down the avenue or to the Bulgari ’s Italian-centered Ristorante Niko Romito next door. A library, wine cellar, sauna and hammam round out the special-purpose rooms.

Against a floor-to-ceiling marble slab, a floating staircase seems like a work of art and serves as a backdrop for the sitting room, leading to the bedrooms on the upper level. Here the primary suite feels majestic in both size and view (again, the Eiffel). Coutas took an inventive approach to the slanted eaves, using that real estate for built-in closeting and drawers. A wardrobe doubles as a divider between the sleeping space and the dressing room. The en suite bath, done in tasteful stone flooring and walls, has a separate soaking tub and a large shower.

The penthouse is wired with state-of-the-art alarm and sound systems. And, notable in Paris , it’s fully air-conditioned. Only 10 other units house your neighbors below, and when you want to escape them and other Parisians and head out to Epernay, your car—or cars; three parking spaces are included—awaits in the garage just below. You’ll be singing “I love Paris in the springtime” in no time.

More from Robb Report

Comments / 2

Related
Robb Report

This 500-Year-Old Boticelli Painting of Jesus Just Sold for $45.4 Million

On Thursday morning in New York, during an old masters auction, Sotheby’s sold Sandro Botticelli’s Man of Sorrows (ca. 1500) for $45.5 million, making it the second most expensive work by the Italian Renaissance painter ever to be sold at auction. After a total of three phone bidders entered the race to compete for the painting, two final bidders represented by Sotheby’s senior Old Master specialists Liz Lobkowicz and Christopher Apostle competed in a slow burn for the painting, bringing the hammer price up to $39.3 million. Secured with an irrevocable bid, the piece hammered just under its expectation of $40 million. The price for...
RELIGION
Robb Report

An Artist Placed a $11.7 Million Gold Cube in Central Park—and Gave It a Security Detail

This morning, joggers in New York’s Central Park may have come across a curious, rather illustrious sight. A cube composed of 186 kilograms of pure 24-karat gold, conceived by the German artist Niclas Castello who has billed it as a conceptual “socle du monde” (base of the world) sculpture for our time, was wheeled out to the Naumburg Bandshell this morning at around 5 a.m.  Although the work is not for sale, according to the artist’s team, based on the current price of gold at $1,788 per ounce, its material worth is around $11.7 million. Flanked by a heavy security detail, the 410-pound...
DESIGN
Robb Report

This Stunning $48 Million Home ‘Floats’ on a Promontory High Above Los Angeles

You don’t have to compromise on quality or location when it comes to this $48 million masterpiece at 8201 Bellgave Place. The home is located next door to its muse, Stahl House, which was built by late legendary architect Pierre Koenig, and famed luxury developer Clive Robertson was inspired by Koenig’s signature architectural style of modern glass and steel abodes when conceptualizing this new build. Robertson spearheaded the development with world-renowned South African architecture firm SAOTA to create a jewel box-like “floating” home perched above the Sunset Strip. It’s set on the last promontory in the area and offers a new,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Thrillist

This Iconic Las Vegas Attraction Is Being Destroyed

The Las Vegas Strip is home to a collection of to-scale monuments that give visitors the sensation of bouncing between places like Paris and Cairo as they gamble and party. But soon, one of those large structures will be demolished. The Mirage Hotel & Casino is getting remodeled, and its iconic volcano will be out of place with the new guitar-themed vision.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Honus Wagner
Robb Report

This $87 Million Beverly Hills Estate Moonlights as a European Palace in the Movies

An Italian palace. That’s what, to many, this $87 million palatial compound evokes.  It’s possible you’ve seen this home, or at least parts of it, before, as it’s been featured in more than 40 music videos (from the likes of Shakira and Bon Jovi), TV shows, movies and commercials. The European-inspired estate, located at 1420 Davies Drive in tony Beverly Hills, looks plucked out of the old country But it’s actually situated on 7.8 acres atop an LA promontory accessed via a private, tree-lined driveway. The real magic begins when you step foot inside the grand, two-story foyer, with its impressive Imperial...
TV SHOWS
Robb Report

This ‘Cryptopunk’ NFT Collection May Fetch Up to $30 Million at Auction

Later this month, Sotheby’s will dedicate a single-lot auction to a collection of “CryptoPunks,” a group of NFT avatars designed by Larva Labs. Set to hit the block during a live sale in New York under the tile “Punk It!,” a grouping of 104 “CryptoPunks” will be offered as a single lot on February 23. That set is expected to fetch $20 million–$30 million. Each punk in the set is rendered as pixelated cartoon-like character donning a certain hairstyle. If the set reaches its low estimate, it will be among the most expensive NFTs  art ever sold. Though it likely won’t outpace The First...
LIFESTYLE
News Channel Nebraska

How London almost got its own Eiffel Tower

Somewhere beneath the pitch of England's national stadium in Wembley, London, lie the foundations of what could have been the city's tallest building. Inspired by the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Great Tower of London was poised to surpass it in height and reach almost 1,200 feet. Instead, it never...
U.K.
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $23 Million London Penthouse Has Spectacular Views of the City’s Top Landmarks

Think of it as the ultimate “room with a view”. Kick-back in the comfy living room of this newly-listed, glass-filled London penthouse and gaze out at the towering, 445-foot-tall London Eye Ferris wheel spinning, ever-so-slowly, right in front. Now look to the left and take in Big Ben and the historic Houses of Parliament, while over to the right, there’s the City of London skyline and the dome of St. Paul’s Cathedral in the distance. “The views are what make this new penthouse so unique and special. So many of London’s most iconic landmarks are right there,” says Xiu Xiu Sun, sales...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Penthouse#Eiffel Tower#Marble Floors#The Champs Lys Es#George#Liebherr#Michelin#Bulgari#Italian
FodorsTravel

Forget the Eiffel Tower! These Are Paris’ Most Romantic Secret Spots

Home > Destinations > Europe > France > Paris > Travel Tips. Sneak away with your sweetheart to these secret spots in the City of Love. Paris earns its reputation as one of the most romantic cities in the world thanks to its alluring cobblestone streets, postcard-perfect views, and quintessential cafés. However, it’s hard to enjoy a romantic moment at the city’s top sites while submerged in a sea of tourists. You can escape the crowds and discover where the heart of the City of Love truly beats, at these secret and perfectly romantic places hidden around the French capital.
LIFESTYLE
businesstraveller.com

Retired A380 to be upcycled into a hotel

Frédéric Deleuze, a former Airbus engineer, plans to upcycle a retired A380 into a Toulouse hotel. The A380 hotel would be located at the new MEETT convention and exhibition centre not far from Toulouse airport, with a scheduled opening date of 2024. Accommodation provided within the A380 will...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

Inside Mish’s New Bespoke Jewelry Boutique in Palm Beach

Just in time for the annual high-season flocking of well-heeled city dwellers to Palm Beach, Fla., jeweler Mish Tworkowski has opened a new store for his eponymous brand Mish right in the heart of the city. Call it a homecoming of sorts: The designer and his architect partner, Joseph Singer, already owned property in the area but last year decided to make Palm Beach their permanent residence, leaving New York for greener, sunnier pastures. Originally designed in 1924 by famed architect Addison Mizner, the space at 244 South County Road now serves as the creative headquarters for Mish’s bespoke-jewelry creations....
PALM BEACH, FL
cityrealty.com

Price Cuts: Trump International condo chopped 41% to $835K; Tower of Power penthouse slashed by $7M

Of the 172 sales listings that experienced price cuts during the last week of January 2022, the largest cut took place at a one-bedroom condo in Trump International. The high floor allows for gorgeous city views, and the apartment comes fully furnished and with access to the hotel's amenities and services, which include the Michelin-rated Jean-Georges restaurant. But for all those tempting offerings, it has been discounted 41.2 percent to $835K.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
Robb Report

A Former Cartier Exec Is Reviving One of France’s Most Historic Jewelers

Oscar Massin may well be the greatest jeweler you’ve never heard of. Born in Liège, Belgium in 1829, he was just 12 when he became a jewelry apprentice. At age 22, Massin moved to Paris and worked as a bench jeweler on the Place Vendôme, where he earned a reputation for excellence in both design and craftsmanship. In 1867, Massin showed his work for the first time under his own name at the Universal Exhibition in Paris, where he was awarded the gold medal. He established his eponymous atelier in 1863, and continued to hold his own among contemporaries Frédéric Boucheron...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
First Showing

New US Trailer for Building-the-Eiffel-Tower 1800s Romance 'Eiffel'

"We'll build a dream! This tower is France's tower." Blue Fox Entertainment has revealed the official US trailer for the French romance Eiffel, set during the building of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris at the end of the 1800s. The film not only tells of the struggles of celebrated engineer Gustave Eiffel while he creates this famous landmark and works to build it, but also his romance with another woman, a "long lost, forbidden passion that inspires him to change the Paris skyline forever." Oh my. The government is asking Eiffel to design something spectacular for the 1889 Paris World Fair, but Eiffel simply wants to design the subway. Suddenly, everything changes when Eiffel crosses paths with a mysterious woman from his past. Starring Romain Duris as Gustave Eiffel, Emma Mackey as Adrienne Bourgès, and Pierre Deladonchamps as Antoine Restac, with Armande Boulanger, Philippe Hérisson, Andranic Manet, Juliette Blanche. I still want to see this! As cheesy and exaggerated as it is, I'm a sucker for these kind of epic historic dramas.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Work starts on environmentally ‘catastrophic’ Triangle Tower in Paris

Construction of a 42-floor, pyramid-shaped skyscraper began in Paris on Thursday despite local opposition and objections from environmentalists who have called the project “catastrophic”. The Triangle Tower (Tour Triangle) will, at 180 metres (590ft), become the city’s third-highest building after the Eiffel Tower, completed in 1889, and the...
ADVOCACY
Robb Report

How One Parisian Couple Is Combining Art, Tech and Hemp for a Modern Take on Château Living

In the spring of 2020, when the whole world suddenly came to a halt, city dwellers began concocting all kinds of escape fantasies. Some imagined moving to a rural area and becoming sustainable farmers; a number nursed long-dormant artistic ambitions; still others devised plans for new tech ventures, with visions of blockchains dancing in their heads. But one Parisian couple, Victoire de Pourtalès and Benjamin Eymère, dreamed up a project that combined all three of these scenarios, plus a few more. Their bold new venture, as Eymère explains while steering his Citroen Ami electric buggy toward their hemp field in...
ENTERTAINMENT
Robb Report

You Can Join Veuve Clicquot on a Champagne-Fueled Train Trip From France to Italy

The only thing better than a luxury train trip is a luxury train trip organized by Veuve Cliquot. To celebrate its 250th anniversary, the maison has partnered with fellow LVMH brand Belmond to curate a sparkling, one-of-a-kind experience for Champagne connoisseurs on board the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express. Inspired by Veuve’s iconic yellow label, the two-night Solaire Journey, or “journey around the sun” as the house calls it, will take guests from France to Italy in the utmost luxury. You can expect the finest Brut and haute cuisine, along with lavish lodgings and stunning scenery. “The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express experience takes passengers on an immersive ride...
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

Robb Report

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy