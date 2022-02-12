Wreaths placed in honor of Lincoln at his tomb in Oak Ridge Cemetery

Admirers of Abraham Lincoln from around the country gathered at Lincoln's Tomb on Saturday morning to commemorate the 16th president on his birthday.

The event, part of the 88th annual National American Legion Pilgrimage, is the longest continuous running Lincoln birthday commemoration in the U.S.

The pilgrimage was highlighted Saturday by a ceremony in which American Legion members from around the country, Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder and other dignitaries placed wreaths at Lincoln's Tomb.

A couple hundred people gathered Saturday to honor Lincoln. Lincoln was born on Feb. 12, 1809.

For some, it was their first time attending the event at Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Diane Weggen, department president of the Wisconsin American Legion Auxiliary, was one of them. She made a seven-hour drive from Chippewa Falls to attend the pilgrimage.

"It's awesome to be in an area that celebrates the life of President Lincoln for all that he did for all Americans, not just part of the American people but all Americans and that's so important to me," Weggen said.

For Brent Harris of Springfield, it was his first time attending the pilgrimage in years. He said he attended once as a child. "It's remembering part of our history and our past especially when you have someone like this from Springfield where you grow up," Harris said.

Pat Smith, former department president of the Wisconsin American Legion Auxiliary, said she has participated in the pilgrimage off and on since 2000.

"He's a hero to those who have historical interest in our country. What a leader. And his words still ring so true and have such meaning today if you just stop to listen to them," Smith said.

Among those taking part in the wreath laying ceremony were Illinois Maj. Gen. Richard R. Neely; American Legion national commander Paul E. Dillard; American Legion Auxiliary national president Kathy Daudistel and national commander of The Sons of the American Legion Michael Fox.

Speeches were given by some of the dignitaries who placed wreaths.

Langfelder was among them.

He said Lincoln is Springfield's greatest resident and the nation's greatest president.

"Abraham Lincoln made the ultimate sacrifice so we could live as one nation under God and share in this freedom today," the mayor said.

Illinois state Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield, noted that residents of Springfield have a special connection to Lincoln.

"We are reminded that President Lincoln wasn't just a legend of different proportions. He was also a well-loved resident of Springfield known for his jokes, stories, generosity and kindness," McClure said.

Springfield Vet Center Director DeAnna Cagley sang "America the Beautiful" to close the ceremony.

Springfield American Legion Post 32 is the originator of the pilgrimage. The post and its auxiliary organizations are the sponsors of the annual event.