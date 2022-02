The Indianapolis Colts are preparing for a crucial offseason in which they will look to get back on track following a disappointing end to the 2021 season. One of their biggest decisions of the offseason comes with the future of quarterback Carson Wentz. The situation is murky at best right now and while there is an argument for Wentz staying, there is an equal argument for the Colts wanting to part ways as soon as this offseason.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO