ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

2 things that went wrong on the Feb. 11 episode of SmackDown

By Christopher Jeter
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs time goes on, it becomes more and more clear — if it wasn’t already — that WWE is more of a content farm than it is a wrestling promotion. This isn’t to say that everything WWE puts on television is a waste of time, but so much of their stuff...

dailyddt.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kofi Kingston
Wrestling World

Bully Ray opens up on Goldberg

In recent weeks, there has been a return to talk of Bill Goldberg, WWE Hall of Famer and multiple world champion of the Stamford-based federation, who in the last episode of the Friday Night Smackdown blue show went to challenge none other than the Tribal Chief of the company, Roman Reigns.
WWE
firstsportz.com

“All-Star collision”: Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey announced for a massive Elimination Chamber match

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair are two of the biggest names in the professional wrestling industry. Both the Superstars have immense history together. In fact, they, along with Becky Lynch were a part of the first-ever Women’s main event Wrestlemania match. Unfortunately, both of them ended up on the losing side, with Lynch becoming the Double Champion.
WWE
Golf.com

A 3-time Tour winner who lost 50 lbs weighs in on Bryson’s gains

Three-time Tour winner Scott Stallings has undergone a striking physical transformation over the last several years. The 36-year-old shed more than 50 lbs. using a combination of diet and exercise. On this week’s episode of Subpar, Stallings discussed his wellness journey with hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, and weighed...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big E#Wwe Smackdown#Combat#Smackdown
ewrestlingnews.com

PHOTOS: Keith Lee And Mia Yim Get Married

Keith Lee and Mia Yim finally got married today. While the two have yet to announce anything on social media, a Twitter user posted a screenshot from an Instagram story by Nixon Newell (Tegan Nox) which revealed that the marriage had finally taken place. Other wrestlers like Damian Priest, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin were at the ceremony, as shown by a Tweet from Priest.
RELATIONSHIPS
PWMania

SPOILER: Title Change At WWE SmackDown Taping

Sami Zayn is your new WWE Intercontinental Champion. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX taping for next week’s show saw Zayn capture the title by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura. Zayn had been the #1 contender since winning the 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet match on the December 24 SmackDown episode. This...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

They Had A Nice Day: Mick Foley Married Two Wrestlers Last Weekend

That’s a side job. With such packed schedules, wrestlers rarely have that much free time on their hands. Whether it is wrestling for a national promotion or being on the road with a variety of independent companies, wrestling is a very time demanding job. It makes free time that much more valuable, especially for major events. One took place over the weekend though, with a wrestling legend playing a major role.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ComicBook

WWE Reveals a New Champion has Been Crowned at SmackDown Taping

WWE will be holding their next event, the Elimination Chamber, in Saudi Arabia next week, and because of that WWE taped next week's episode of SmackDown tonight in New Orleans. In a surprising move, WWE just spoiled one of the match results for that episode, revealing that they've crowned a new Intercontinental Champion. The match, which was promoted during tonight's episode was between current Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn, and now WWE has revealed that Zayn defeated Nakamura to become the new Intercontinental Champion. No other details were given but social media will likely start to have some clips of the match sooner than later.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Ronda Rousey and Goldberg appear

Ronda Rousey and Bill Goldberg are on world championship pursuits at WrestleMania and Elimination Chamber, respectively. Rousey and Goldberg will both make appearances on Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The action kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. The 2022 women's Royal...
WWE
Financial World

Mickie James: "Ronda Rousey had some problems in WWE"

Interviewed by Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda, Mickie James shared a bit about Ronda Rousey's experience when she joined WWE in 2018, obviously having a background as a mixed martial arts fighter and not as a wrestler. "I think she got into the business really fast, considering where her background comes from.
WWE
FanSided

Sami Zayn captures WWE Intercontinental Championship at SmackDown tapings

On February 11, Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to become the WWE Intercontinental Champion during tapings for next week’s show. WWE tweeted about the moment late Friday evening. “Breaking: New Champion crowed at Smackdown taping in New Orleans, Louisiana,” the promotion posted across social media. Zayn and Nakamura...
WWE
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods sleeps maybe 4-5 hours a night

On this week’s episode of GOLF’s Subpar, Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz dove into Woods’ escapades with his former swing coach, Hank Haney, who recalled in great detail Woods’ ridiculous “off-day” schedule. Tiger Woods, history. "He doesn’t sleep much, he didn’t sleep maybe 4-5...
GOLF
ComicBook

Tony Khan Addresses Possibility of WWE's Shane McMahon in AEW

With the arrival of Keith Lee in All Elite Wrestling, many are theorizing what other former WWE stars could show up in AEW down the line. After it was learned Shane McMahon was let go from WWE after what went down at the Royal Rumble, some started wondering if McMahon would start some kind of discussion with Tony Khan and AEW. While much of this talk was comedic in nature, some did wonder if that could ever happen, and during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Khan was asked about the possibility, and the answer may surprise you.
WWE
Wrestling World

A relative of Roman Reigns joins WWE

In the recent and past history of WWE, there has been a Samoan family that more than any other has brought the best and most renowned athletes of that specific geographic context to the rings of the McMahon-owned federation, with the Anoa'i always bringing in their family name is high, a bit like the Hars in Canada or the Guerreros in Mexico.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Spoiler: Big News From Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Taping For Next Friday

Sami Zayn is your new WWE Intercontinental Champion. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX taping for next week’s show saw Zayn capture the title by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura. Zayn had been the #1 contender since winning the 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet match on the December 24 SmackDown episode. This...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE: Charlotte Flair Retains SmackDown Title but Ronda Rousey Makes Her Pay

First Sonya Deville came out with her arm in a sling and had some words for Ronda Rousey and Naomi, saying that it didn't matter who you were, there would be consequences for their actions. "With that being said earlier today I petitioned management that Rousey be fined $100,000 and effective immediately she be suspended indefinitely." Adam Pearce then came out and stopped Deville, and then said he knows she's not checking her email and told her that management had responded to her petition, with Vince McMahon saying that she's been abusing her power, and that her petition was declined, setting the stage for Naomi and Charlotte Flair's title match later in the night on SmackDown.
WWE
FanSided

FanSided

231K+
Followers
426K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy