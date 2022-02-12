Man dead after crash on Route 22
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Washington County man has died after a crash in Cambria County on Feb. 11.
Richard Bartoletti, 76, of Midway, died in a crash on Route 22 in Munster Township at around 11 p.m.
Police said Bartoletti was driving a Ford Transit Van and stopped in the passing lane of the road for an unknown reason with no rear illuminated lights. A Johnstown man driving a Chrysler Pacifica hit the back of Bartoletti’s car, where it traveled off the side of the road.
Bartoletti died at the scene, according to the Cambria County Coroner.
