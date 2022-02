Caris LeVert cracks the Cleveland Cavaliers Top 3 but where?. The Cleveland Cavaliers fell behind the Indiana Pacers early and often on Friday night, trailing the superstar-less squad 48-27 after the first quarter. The Cavs would then go on to out-score the Pacers in every other quarter of basketball, culminating with a 32-17 fourth quarter that would put the Cavs over the top for a final of 120-113 in one of the seasons best comebacks of the year. It was a team effort but credit goes to new franchise player, Caris LeVert, who got his first start for the Cavs in place of Darius Garland.

