High School

Outgoing CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green named USA Cheer president

By Matt Schubert
Denver Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRhonda Blanford-Green may be retiring from CHSAA, but her work isn’t done yet. Two months after announcing plans to retire as the Colorado High School Activities Association commissioner at the end of the 2021-22 school year, Blanford-Green was named president of USA Cheer on Saturday. “Rhonda has the...

www.denverpost.com

mitchellnow.com

Mitchell School Board to consider adding softball as extracurricular sport in Mitchell School District

The Mitchell School Board will consider adopting girls’ softball as an extracurricular sport for the Mitchell School District. Beginning in the 22-23 school year, the South Dakota High School Activities Association will be sanctioning softball as an approved activity. Also on the agenda is board consideration to accept the audit report for the 20-21 fiscal year and board consideration to approve membership in the Eastern South Dakota Food Buying Group for the sixth year. Today’s meeting begins at 5 PM at the MCTEA building across from Mitchell High School. The meeting is open to the public.
MITCHELL, SD
klkntv.com

High School Wrestling Districts: 2/11

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With the state tournament starting next week, high school wrestlers are competing in the district competitions with a trip to Omaha on the line. Highlights above.
OMAHA, NE
ricethresher.org

Outgoing presidents look back on their terms

Rice’s 11 college presidents began their terms last spring, in the midst of a pandemic and an unsure school year. Since then, they have had to lead their residential colleges through many changes, from Constitutional rewrites to relaxed or heightened public health regulations. As their terms near their end, the Thresher invited the presidents to reflect both on themselves and their important role.
COLLEGES
State
Colorado State
mutigers.com

Missouri Governor Parson To Be Honorary Coach Wednesday Night

COLUMIBA, Mo. – Gov. Mike Parson will be the University of Missouri wrestling program's honorary coach for its dual against fifth-ranked Iowa State on Wednesday night, head coach Brian Smith announced Monday. "We're excited to host Governor Parson in front of a packed Hearnes for one of our biggest...
MISSOURI STATE
Great Bend Post

Great Bend High School HOF ceremony coming up

The Great Bend High School Hall of Fame luncheon is coming up to celebrate the induction of Wilmar Meyer Bledsoe and Jeff Langrehr. The celebration is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19. The luncheon will be from 11:45 a.m. - 1:15 p.m. at Jack Kilby Commons inside the high school. The...
GREAT BEND, KS
newsdakota.com

Hi-Liner Youth Special Olympic Basketball Team Wins District Championship

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Hi-Liner youth Special Olympics team earned the title of the 2022 District 3 Special Olympics Champions. The Hi-Liners grabbed their first win of the day by defeating the Cass County Bears 28-9. In game two, the Hi-Liners defeated the Jamestown Jaguars 38-35 to earn the championship title.
VALLEY CITY, ND
KSNB Local4

Hampton remembers basketball coach, teacher and friend Kyle Ediger

HAMPTON, Neb. (KSNB) - You couldn’t get much more emotional leading into a basketball game than the community of Hampton did Friday night, as they paid their respects to a former coach, who was killed earlier in the week from a terrible incident in York. However, rather than call...
HAMPTON, NE
gustavus.edu

Distance Runners Set PRs at South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Distance runners from the Gustavus men’s and women’s track & field teams competed Friday at the South Dakota State University Indoor Classic and set a number of personal best times running against Division I competition. “It was a really good night for us with...
SAINT PETER, MN
The Spun

3 Schools Reportedly Looking To Leave Their Conference Early

Three schools are reportedly looking to jump off the Conference USA ship early. On Friday, CBS Sports‘ Shehan Jeyarajah revealed Southern Miss, Marshall and Old Dominion all plan to leave for the Sun Belt a year early. This would put them in their new conference in time for the 2022 athletic year, rather than initial target date of “no later than June 2023.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Art Briles is reportedly a target for an OC role at a surprising school, which would be his first college job since the 2015 season

In May 2016, Art Briles was fired as the Baylor Bears’ head coach following a scandal on how the school handled sexual assault claims, many of which involved football players. That scandal led to many other firings (including school president Ken Starr) and resignations (including athletic director Ian McCaw, and Starr from his chancellor role), but Briles’ particular involvement in it (specifically, with court filings showing his texts) means there’s a lot of backlash to any idea of hiring him. And he hasn’t worked in college football since then. But that may be about to change, as per a report from FootballScoop’s Zach Barnett that the FCS Grambling State Tigers (where Hue Jackson is the head coach) are “targeting” Briles (seen above in 2015 with Baylor) as their next offensive coordinator. Here’s more from Barnett’s piece:
COLLEGE SPORTS
theperrynews.com

W-G junior Nixon returning to state tourney

HUXLEY, Iowa — Woodward-Granger junior Peyton Nixon finished second at 132 pounds Saturday at the Class 2A District 1 tourney, thereby earning a return trip to the state tournament. Nixon (14-7) was the only one of five Hawk district qualifiers to advance, with the other quartet all losing both...
HUXLEY, IA

