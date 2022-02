LAKELAND, Fla. — An Orlando man who stopped on Interstate 4 for a Polk County deputy threw his Mustang in drive in an attempt to get away, authorities said. It was at that moment and during the proceeding chase that 29-year-old Jason Starkweather almost hit the deputy and dropped a plastic bag of white powder, which later tested to be cocaine, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO