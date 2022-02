Regularly regarded as one of the greatest first-person shooters of all time, Valve’s Half-Life 2 of 2004 is one of those games where even if you’ve not played it, you know about it. (And if not, hand over your badge, gun, and gamer score right now.) But it’s also… how to put this… sort of janky looking, by modern standards? That doesn’t bother an old-timer like this guy who can still fire up an 8-bit banger on the Master System and have a great time; but I do understand that for younger eyes, spoiled by this era of HD crispness and 4K colours, games released before the dawn of the Xbox 360 can seem a bit… ugly.

