Panama City, FL

Commemoration of Black History held in Panama City

By Thomas Shults
 2 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Panama City Community Redevelopment Agency commemorated Bay County Black History on Saturday at the A.D. Harris Learning Center.

Organizers held a workshop that displayed old photographs and documents of what the Glenwood community used to look like. There were also old painting restorations that portrayed Black-owned businesses in the community.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for our citizens to have a chance to not only share with their grandkids and their kids about the history of Glenwood,” Director of Community Development Michael Johnson said. “But it also shows some of the significant accomplishments that African Americans have made to the community as well as the nation.”

WMBB

