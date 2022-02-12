ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Hagen History Center holds family friendly Valentine’s Day event

By Brian Wilk
 2 days ago

A new family friendly event kicked off on February 12th at the Hagen History Center.

This event was in preparation for Valentine’s Day where folks were able to get crafty and create their own love themed art projects.

The Hagen History Center also displayed an exhibit of old Valentine’s Day cards from the past 100 years.

They hope to bring families together and have some fun.

“Maybe their grandmothers remember some of those and it just starts a conversation, and then they can come on down here and be very hands and then create one to give to their loved ones,” said Sara Little, Hagen History Center.

Events such as this will run every second Saturday of the month for the Hagen History Center.

New cat café opens their doors on Valentine’s Day

A new cat café opened on February 14th. This is a café where you can get a cup of coffee and play with some furry friends. Purrista Cat Café was packed with people during their grand opening. Customers are able to visit with ten cats from Because You Care in the cat lounge and potentially […]
ERIE, PA
Wish granted as five-year-old enjoys day at Splash Lagoon

A five-year-old boy who was diagnosed with a serious disease was treated to a day of fun thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Anthony was granted his wish by the Make-A-Wish Greater PA and West Virginia chapter. His wish was to go to Splash Lagoon. The weekend of fun for Anthony also included bowling at Hooch […]
Be a Tourist: Events around town Feb. 11-16

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Asbury Woods Snowshoe and Cross Country Ski Clinics If you can walk, you can snowshoe! Snowshoeing is a great way to explore the outdoors during the […]
ERIE, PA
Local chocolate and flower shops struggle with Valentine’s Day supply

Love is in the air and local flower and chocolate shops are facing supply issues due to the supply chain crisis across the nation. Flowers and chocolate are the usual gifts for Valentine’s Day and local shops are having to work around supply chain issues to continue accommodating customers with their gifts this holiday. This […]
ERIE, PA
Romance scams in the air during Valentine’s Day: Part one

It’s Valentine’s Day and that means a lot of people spent the last couple of days making dinner reservations, ordering flowers, or buying your sweetheart a special gift. If you are single however, Valentine’s Day can be a bit lonely, which scammers are well aware of. Here is more about the topic of romance scams. […]
ERIE, PA
Local fans flock to area sports bars to catch the Big Game

While the Super Bowl is thousands of miles away and none of our local teams are in it, we found out that local businesses can still bring in a few dollars and folks can still have some fun. Mike Siewczak, a resident from Natrona, Pa. has quite an interesting story on his journey to watch […]
NFL
