Hagen History Center holds family friendly Valentine’s Day event

A new family friendly event kicked off on February 12th at the Hagen History Center.

This event was in preparation for Valentine’s Day where folks were able to get crafty and create their own love themed art projects.

The Hagen History Center also displayed an exhibit of old Valentine’s Day cards from the past 100 years.

They hope to bring families together and have some fun.

“Maybe their grandmothers remember some of those and it just starts a conversation, and then they can come on down here and be very hands and then create one to give to their loved ones,” said Sara Little, Hagen History Center.

Events such as this will run every second Saturday of the month for the Hagen History Center.

