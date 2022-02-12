ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sports Illustrated Swim Models Camille Kostek and Katie Austin Share Super Bowl Picks at the Swimfluence Network Launch

By Angelique Jackson
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Sports Illustrated Swim models Camille Kostek and Katie Austin celebrated Super Bowl weekend by helping to launch the brand’s Swimfluence Network app on Friday afternoon in Hollywood.

Kostek and Austin were joined by their fellow Sports Illustrated swim models Christen Harper , Josephine Skriver , Jasmine Sanders , Kate Bock and Kamie Crawford at the interactive fan event. Held inside the Hard Rock Cafe on Hollywood Blvd., the models gabbed with guests — many of whom hope to grace those glossy magazine pages one day — and participated in panel discussions to discuss the ins and outs of the modeling business. Attendees also had the opportunity to apply to become the next winner of the magazine’s annual Swim Search competition.

“Being here during Super Bowl week is major because this is one of the biggest stages in America,” Kostek told Variety during the event. “Everyone’s gonna watch football where these guys actually do their thing that they’re passionate about, but there’s a space for us too. I love that Sports Illustrated creates that space for us to show up, share, spread, inspire, because, this is what I feel like we’re meant to do.”

Austin and Harper won the swim search competition last year, with Austin telling Variety that taking the stage to discuss her journey marked a full-circle moment.

“It’s kind of crazy because last year at this time, I was on the other side of it,” the SI Swim rookie said of sharing advice with the hopefuls in attendance. “Sitting on that panel, I was like, ‘This could be you next year. You never know were this opportunity could take you and what doors it’ll open.’”

Austin was also thrilled to share the stage with Kostek, who won the first ever Swim Search in 2018 and has gone on to be featured on the cover of the annual magazine.

“Camille is one of the reasons I auditioned to begin with. She’s an inspiration to this entire process and shows you can do it all. It was really cool and surreal to sit on that panel,” Austin explained.

The purpose of the event was to inspire the next generation of models, but the current lineup found themselves equally motivated by the experience. Just before chatting with Variety , Kostek was walking through the crowd when a girl grabbed her hand.

“She had this glisten in her eyes — and, you know, we don’t know each other, so to feel that comfortable to grab you, look you in the eye and be like, I need to tell you something — she told me, ‘You helped me step into who I am. Waking up, loving the way I look every day. Looking in the mirror accepting who I am — my body, my curves, the freckles on my skin.’ Things that sound so simple but are a little bit tough,” Kostek recounts. “You don’t realize the amount of people you touch until they grab your hand and tell you. But you don’t always get that opportunity. It feels nice to hear that.”

The Swimfluence summit also expands the Sports Illustrated brand’s footprint at the Super Bowl, which is awash with parties, most notably the star-studded annual Sports Illustrated bash on Saturday night. Austin, Kostek and their crew will strut the carpet at Century City Park party, where Kygo and Jack Harlow are among the headliners. “It’s all my favorite things — the music, the dancing, the energy, the people coming together to have a good time,” Kostek says previewing the event.

Then on Sunday, Austin, who is a huge L.A. Rams fan, will be in attendance at the big game — having surprised her mother, whose birthday is also Feb. 13, with tickets. Kostek, on the other hand, will be flying home to Tampa with her fiancé Rob Gronkowski, hightailing it out of the madness after a packed week of events, including the NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday. She’ll be rooting on the Cincinnati Bengals. “Those four seconds changed the game,” she noted, calling back to the football team’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Super Bowl Halftime: Dr. Dre Leads Hip-Hop A-Team, Eminem Takes a Knee in Hit-Filled Show

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: The halftime show of Super Bowl LVI might have technically featured five announced headliners — Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige, with a surprise sixth in 50 Cent — but there’s no question that the hit-filled set revolved around two stars: Dr. Dre and the city of L.A. And while the lyrics to the songs featured in the long medley of the performers’ hits — some of the biggest hip-hop songs of the past 30 years — were largely sanitized from references to racial strife or parts of...
NFL
Variety

NBC Briefly Misidentifies Mickey Guyton as Jhene Aiko During Super Bowl Preshow Performance

Click here to read the full article. NBC briefly misidentified country singer Mickey Guyton as Grammy nominee Jhene Aiko during a preshow performance at Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. As seen in the video below, the broadcast network’s telecast first panned over Guyton, who was on the field in preparation for her performance of “The Star Spangled Banner,” with a chyron that labeled her as “Jhene Aiko” during Aiko’s performance of “America the Beautiful.” A few seconds later, the incorrect name disappeared under Guyton and the camera shifted to Aiko, who was singing, and a new chyron correctly identified her as...
FOOTBALL
Variety

‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham Talks Her Bond Villain Super Bowl Ad for Rakuten and ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

Click here to read the full article. Hannah Waddingham made her Super Bowl commercial debut during today’s telecast of the  NFL’s championship game. The “Ted Lasso” star is featured in a spot for cash-back shopping service Rakuten. She plays a villainous (and glamorous) character that could easily appear in a “James Bond” film — she has a hairless cat named Leonardo! — in a high-stakes poker game who loses to a Rakuten user. The 60-second spot, directed by Matt Aselton, was shot at Hatfield House outside of London. “They came to me because they wanted a very specific kind of type,” Waddingham...
NFL
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christen Harper
Person
Jasmine Sanders
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Kamie Crawford
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Kate Bock
Person
Camille Kostek
Person
Josephine Skriver
Outsider.com

Brittany Matthews Speaks Out on Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

After watching the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, Brittany Matthews chimed in with her thoughts. Matthews, who is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, took to Twitter on Sunday night. The Los Angeles Rams led the Cincinnati Bengals 13-10 at the break. Here’s what Matthews wrote.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Honors#American Football#Sports Illustrated Swim#Swimfluence Network
The Spun

Rams Released An Official Injury Update For Odell Beckham

We may have seen the last of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl 56. Beckham suffered an apparent knee injury late in the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals. He required assistance when leaving the field and eventually went back to the locker room with trainers.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Was Best Dressed At The 2022 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is not a fashion competition, but if it was, then Beyoncé certainly would've taken home the award for best dressed. The mother of three was filmed by fans in the stands at tonight's game, and not long after, she uploaded a series of super hot new photos to her own Instagram feed.
NFL
SheKnows

Halle Berry Breaks the Internet Almost Instantly With Surprise Super Bowl Opening Video

In a surprise turn of events, the Super Bowl LVI is starting off on an A-list note that nobody expected, but everyone was kind of hoping for. Just before the Super Bowl starts at 6:30, actress and director Halle Berry posted a video of herself introducing the Super Bowl. On Feb. 13, Berry posted a video to her Twitter of her in a sparkling pantsuit, walking through the stadium. It’s simply captioned, “Welcome to the #SuperBowl.” Welcome to the #SuperBowl 😉 pic.twitter.com/Z2ap6o1yhw — Halle Berry (@halleberry) February 13, 2022 As she’s walking, cameras flashing in her face, she says, “Welcome to the land...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
HollywoodLife

Russell Wilson Hilariously Reveals How His Beat Up Wallet Got Him A 1st Date With Ciara — Watch

Russell Wilson is sharing how he picked up his wife Ciara, and it’s perhaps not the way you expected!. Russell Wilson and Ciara are definitely one of the cutest married couples we know, but when they first started seeing each other, Ciara was still testing him out to see if he was the right guy for her. On Kevin Hart’s LOL Radio Sirius XM show, the football star shared how he came back with the best pickup line that ultimately scored him his wife.
CELEBRITIES
Miami Herald

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may look like the picture-perfect couple, but the NFL pro and the model aren’t afraid to admit that their relationship has gone through ups and downs. “I’m blessed to find this life partner that we all kind of seek at different times in...
NFL
Outsider.com

Super Bowl LVI: Police Boycotting Halftime Show Over Snoop Dogg’s Involvement

There are some police officers who will not be watching or supporting the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in a boycott over rap star Snoop Dogg. We get a little more insight about this boycott from an article by PopCulture. Snoop Dogg has not been silent about his criticism of the police over the years. In fact, he just released a song called “Police” with rapper J5 Slap on board. The song has some graphic lyrics in it, too.
NFL
Us Weekly

Kerry Washington! Gisele Bundchen! Celebrity Wives and Girlfriends of NFL Players Past and Present

For the love of football players! Kerry Washington, Gisele Bündchen and Ciara are just a few of the women who’ve been romanced by A-list NFL athletes over the years. Bündchen is famous in her own right as a supermodel, but her love for husband Tom Brady has been evident since their early days of their relationship. The Brazil native was a staple at New England Patriots games for two decades before Brady left the organization and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.
NFL
POPSUGAR

The 2022 Super Bowl Was Full of Famous Faces

Super Bowl LVI brought out all the stars to SoFi Stadium on Sunday for the big game — including Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Jennifer Lopez, and others. The showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams ended with a huge win for the Rams, clinching their second Super Bowl title in a close finish 23-20 score.
NFL
ComicBook

The Rock Kicks off Super Bowl 2022 With Pre-Game Speech

Can you smell what The Rock is kicking? Dwayne Johnson will kick off Super Bowl 2022 between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals with "Super Gold Sunday" on NBC, an opening tease honoring an "unprecedented day in sports media history": the airing of Super Bowl LVI and the 2022 Winter Olympics on February 13. The Black Adam star has hyped up his "electrifying" appearance during Sunday's Big Game, where Johnson will narrate the open for the 5 p.m. ET hour of the Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show. Johnson will then step onto the gridiron for a pre-kickoff speech from the field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
NFL
ETOnline.com

Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
NFL
Variety

Variety

49K+
Followers
47K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy