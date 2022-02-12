ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 2,000 new cases and 120 hospitalizations

By Orri Benatar
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GdKmN_0eCuHoTG00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Saturday, Feb. 12 follow:

Total Change
New cases 2,630,845 +2,032
Hospitalizations 110,511 +120
ICU admissions 13,003 +2
Deaths* 35,005 N/A
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 6,500.

Franklin County drug sting indicts 79 people, seizes over $5 million in narcotics

The department reported 3,634 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,195,298 which is 61.56% of the state’s population. And 5,630 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No. 		Percent of
total beds 		Percent of total
beds available
Total 2,344 9.8% 17.5%
In ICU 490 12.03% 21.62%
On ventilator 342 6.80% 68.98%

Ohio health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff acknowledged on Thursday more signs that the omicron variant wave of COVID-19 is receding , as cases drop about as quickly as they rose before an early January peak. With cases of the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 falling from their January peak, new infections reported by schools have fallen for the third consecutive week .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia tops 6,000 COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 7,262 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Health officials are reporting 897 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 31 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 476,957 cases and 6023 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic. According to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

These Ohio counties have the lowest spread of COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Three counties in Ohio are the first in the state to no longer be considered to have a high transmission of COVID-19. Lake, Geauga and Holmes counties are now considered to have substantial spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The transmission levels are high, substantial, moderate and low. All of […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Saint Francis emergency department reopens

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Monday, Thomas Health Systems reopened the emergency department at Saint Francis hospital. The department had been idled in 2016, but Thomas Health leaders say the need for emergency care in the Charleston area has grown. The ER is meant to help during peak times from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

President Biden traveling to northeast Ohio next week

CLEVELAND (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit Ohio next week to discuss the $1 trillion infrastructure law he signed last November. The White House announced Saturday that Biden plans to make stops in Cleveland and Lorain on Thursday, but further details on the trip were not disclosed. The infrastructure package will provide $10 billion […]
CLEVELAND, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Health
WOWK 13 News

Man wanted for ‘dangerous’ drugs in Ohio arrested

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man with a full extradition warrant for “dangerous” drugs in Ohio has been arrested. On Feb. 12, the Milton Police Department says an officer stopped a car for speeding. When the car was stopped, the man in the car was identified as Ricky Stevens, of Huntington. Stevens was the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

‘2,000 hearts’ girl’s therapy dog missing after snowstorm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A little girl who made 2,000 tickets with heart-felt notes for every Columbus Police Officer needs help in finding her therapy dog Theta. Izabella has epilepsy, and her German Shepherd dog Theta ran off from their Groveport home during the snowstorm. Anxiety triggers Izabella’s seizures — and now her dad is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Wcmh#Icu#N A
WOWK 13 News

Dominion sells West Virginia gas utility to Ullico

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond-based Dominion Energy says it’s selling its gas utility in West Virginia for $690 million. Dominion Energy West Virginia — also known as Hope Gas, Inc. — serves about 111,000 customers in West Virginia and employs about 300 people. It’s based in Clarksburg, West Virginia. In a news release Friday, Dominion […]
RICHMOND, VA
WOWK 13 News

Former Ohio House Speaker Batchelder, 79, dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Republican Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives William G. Batchelder III, 79, has died. First elected to the Ohio Statehouse in 1969, Batchelder represented District 81 until 1999. Batchelder returned to the House in 2007, ascending to the Speaker post in 2011 before leaving due to term limits in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

WV Gov. Jim Justice gives COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 7,262 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Health officials are reporting 897 new COVID-19 […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WOWK 13 News

Cabell County investigating ‘forced’ high school religious event

Huntington, WV (AP) — A West Virginia school superintendent is investigating a Feb. 2 religious revival event that occurred at Huntington High School, saying he believes some students’ rights have been violated. Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe announced the investigation in a statement issued on Friday. About 100 students at the high school walked out in […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Marshall alumna creates scholarship for medical students

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University has a new scholarship geared toward future medical students in Kanawha County. Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine Alumna Myra Wilkerson, M.D., and her husband Stephan Wilkerson have established an endowed scholarship for first-year medical students. The scholarship will give first preference to students from Kanawha County, […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Virginia company settles claim regarding COVID-19 loan

ALEXANDRIA, VA (AP) — A Virginia company has agreed to pay $31,000 in damages and civil penalties to settle allegations that it improperly secured multiple loans to help it during the COVID-19 pandemic, prosecutors said. The settlement resolves allegations that Zen Solutions Inc. of Arlington applied for and received a second, duplicative loan through the […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Woman found dead on Lake Erie ice identified

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County medical examiner has identified the woman found dead on Lake Erie ice last week. The body of 53-year-old Sunny M. Kruzel, of Cleveland, was found about a half mile from Edgewater Park pier on Feb. 8., according to the Cleveland Division of Police. The homicide unit was called to the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOWK 13 News

KY Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State. According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s latest COVID-19 update on Friday, Feb. 11, the state reported 4,693 new COVID-19 cases and 46 additional deaths, bringing the state to a total of 1,232,297 cases and 13,300 […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Woman killed in Roane County fire

SPENCER, WV (WOWK) – A woman has died in a fire in Roane County. According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, the call came in just after midnight on Feb. 13 regarding a fire with entrapment on Dodd Drive in Spencer. Officials say a 61-year-old woman died in the fire. Her son and […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

GOP pushes US schools to post all class materials online

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican state lawmakers across the U.S. are trying to require schools to post all course materials online so parents can review them, part of a broader national push by the GOP for a sweeping parents bill of rights ahead of the midterm congressional elections. At least one proposal would give parents […]
EDUCATION
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy