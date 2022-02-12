Not Getting Win Biggest Thing for Williams After Loss to Alabama

Hogs' defensive breakdowns, small things have to be fixed for another winning streak.

Overcoming a big Alabama lead in the second half wasn't particularly surprising.

"We've been doing that all season long," Jaylin Williams said after scoring 22 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in Arkansas' 68-67 loss to the Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.]

"We've got to be better overall," he said. "I've got to make my free throws."

Williams only missed four free throws in the game (9-of-13), but he did have a late turnover and one-point games tend to make everybody sometimes over-analyze each little mistake.

"We've just got to be a better team in the small areas," Williams said. "We had some defensive lapses we shouldn't have. We just have to be a better team overall."

The loss broke a nine-game winning streak that included a win over No. 1 Auburn in an emotional game Tuesday night.

"It was a good little win streak, but it doesn't matter anymore," Williams said. "We just have to start back from square one. Get better as a team. We have to learn from this game and do better next game."

That will continue on the road as the Hogs have a quick turn-around before playing Missouri on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on the SEC Network.

