Albany, NY

2/12/22: Colder to end the Weekend

By Robert Lindenmuth
 2 days ago

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – A series of cold fronts pushing through this afternoon and evening will allow temperatures to continue to fall into Sunday morning. Cold, frigid air is set to stick around with us into the start of the week before another big warm-up comes our way!

Cold front number one is already to our east this evening, this is what helped to bring the gusty winds this afternoon, along with steadily falling temperatures. Cold front number 2 is to our north and west, this will help to reinforce the colder air overnight tonight and through Tuesday.

High-pressure building in behind these fronts will be responsible for bringing the cold air and allowing it to stick around for not just one day, but for several days to come. Likely will see highs in the teens and 20s with overnight lows in the single digits and low teens.

We are also watching a little area of low pressure developing near the Mid-Atlantic. This will likely move northward, however it should remain far enough south that we would not feel widespread impacts here, but it does look to bring some light snow for folks south and east of Albany with perhaps a coating to an inch into southern Greene, southern Columbia, Dutchess, Ulster, and southern Berkshire counties.

Sunday morning will feature a lot of clouds, with snow showers likely south and east of Albany. There may even be some sunshine the further north and west you are.

The precipitation will be pulling away as we approach the afternoon hours, however, I do think the clouds will hang tough for much of the day, especially Albany points south and east. Again, I think you have better breaks of sunshine the more north and west you are.

We all turn partly sunny and breezy for Valentine’s Day, but it will be very cold with temperatures likely holding in the teens to near 20.

Another big warm-up is set to move back into the northeast for the middle of the week. Temps will likely reach the mid-40s on Wednesday and rise into the mid to potentially upper 50s (dependent on the sun) for Thursday. Rain showers will move in Thursday afternoon and evening and will allow temperatures to crash into the low 30s by Friday morning. We will likely remain near normal for the end of the week and into next weekend with highs rebounding into the mid to upper 30s. Have a great rest of your weekend! -Rob

