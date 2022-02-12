Purdue University officer accused of police brutality after video released

A Purdue police officer is being accused of police brutality after video obtained by TMZ shows the officer on top of Purdue student Adonis Tuggle, who's laying on the ground in the snow on school campus in West Lafayette, Ind. on Feb. 4.

A woman taking cellphone video of the incident appears to identify herself as the man's girlfriend, as she attempts once to knock the officer's arm away from Tuggle's neck and face.

"What am I doing to you?" the woman says in the video. "I have this on video. I'm trying to get your elbow off my boyfriend's neck."

Tuggle is now being represented by civil rights attorney Andrew Stroth.

Purdue University Police Chief John Cox has told media outlets that use of force investigation is underway and that Tuggle was taken into custody for resisting arrest after the officer has responded to a call from a third party that it appeared a woman was being held against her will.