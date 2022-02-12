Missing man from Abingdon found dead near vehicle

Just before 2:00 am Tuesday, February 8th, while on patrol, Galesburg Police observed a bicyclist traveling the wrong way on East North and attempted to conduct a stop. When officers approached the male subject and told him to stop, he refused and continued walking away from the officers. Police told the male numerous times to stop and threatened the use of a taser on him. The male then took off running. After a taser proved ineffective, officers tackled the male subject identified as 43-year old Ryan Gonzales of Galesburg. Gonzales continued to resist while on the ground and officers were forced to tase Gonzales to get him to comply. Gonzales admitted to having a fake gun in his coat. Officers located the fake gun, as well as numerous rounds of 9mm ammunition. It was then discovered that he had two felony convictions in California for Grand Theft Firearm and Vehicle Theft, according to police reports. Gonzales was transported to the Knox County Jail. He’s charged with a $20,000 Knox County Warrant, Resisting a Peace Officer, Violation of the FOID Card Act, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition by a Felon.
