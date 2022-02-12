ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, IL

Missing man from Abingdon found dead near vehicle

 2 days ago

A resident of Abingdon that had been missing was found deceased on Friday near his vehicle in rural Knox...

Galesburg woman facing charges after leaving four children alone for over 19 hours.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Galesburg Police responded to the East Main Street HyVee for a report of two juveniles attempting to steal food. The female juveniles were ages 9 and 5 and it was the third time the two had been caught trying to steal from the store. With temperatures in the single digits, officers drove the two girls home on Iowa Avenue. Upon arrival to the residence, after no one came to the door for police, officers conducted a well-being check. According to police reports, the residence was in complete disarray and covered in filth. An 11-month old was found sleeping on a sofa and a 12-year old male was found sleeping in an upstairs bedroom. The male juvenile couldn’t tell police where his mother was or where his sisters were and didn’t seem to realize a baby was left unattended in the living room. At that time, officers notified DCFS. The children’s mother, 31-year old Kanesha Smith then arrived at the residence telling officers that her daughters were gone when she woke up and she left to go look for them. After police reviewed several hours of security footage, it was ultimately determined that the children were left unattended between February 2nd and February 3rd for 19 hours and 25 minutes. Smith was charged with Endangering the Life of a Child with a March court date.
Female felon facing more charges after attempting to steal from Walmart.

Galesburg Police on Saturday, February 5th responded to Walmart for a theft in progress. Employees at the store watched as 36-year old Tanya Morris of Galesburg failed to self-scan 54 items totaling over $420. When employees tried to stop Morris from leaving, she refused and continued to resist as officers arrived and intervened. Morris was detained and police confirmed the attempted theft through security video. Officers then learned that Morris had three valid Knox County warrants and a McDonough County warrant. Morris was also found to be in possession of a taser and brass knuckles. Morris then admitted that she drove to Walmart and needed to get the truck she borrowed back to its owner. Officers searched the vehicle and found a crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Morris was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Felony Retail Theft, Possession of Meth, Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Driving While License is Suspended, and the warrants.
Galesburg man identified by police after stealing a purse at HyVee.

A 26-year old Galesburg man is wanted by police after stealing a purse from a customer at HyVee on National Boulevard. On Sunday, February 6th, a 68-year old female victim was grocery shopping near the front of the store when a black, male subject who frequents the store, snatched her purse from her shopping cart and ran from the store. The entire incident was caught on security video – and store employees witnesses the theft. The victim told police her cell phone, wallet, and bank cards were all inside the purse. Officers searched the Home Boulevard area but were unable to locate a male subject matching the description. The following day, on Monday, officers reviewed the security video of the incident, and with help from HyVee employees, were able to identify the subject as 26-year old Mark Bell of Galesburg. Bell was the subject of a separate purse-snatching incident at HyVee on East Main Street. Officers responded to Bell’s address where they were unable to locate him. Bell has been added to the GPD’s pending arrest list and is facing charges of Theft over $500.
Females facing cannabis charges after early-morning traffic stop.

While on routine patrol in the early morning hours Monday, February 7th, Galesburg Police were stopped at a red light at the intersection of Henderson and Main Street. Officers detected a strong cannabis odor coming from the vehicle sitting next to them. The registration for the sedan came back suspended and expired, and officers conducted a traffic stop. Police made contact with the female driver and female passenger. Before officers even spoke, the female passenger identified as 20-year old Mylissa Cantu admitted they were smoking cannabis and then threw a burnt “roach” to the ground in front of officers. The driver, 18-year old Irene Luna told police she didn’t have a driver’s license or insurance on the vehicle. After officers asked the two to exit the vehicle, Cantu voluntarily handed police a baggie of cannabis. Both females were arrested and transported to the Knox County Jail. Both were charged with Possession of Adult-use Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle, and Luna received numerous traffic citations.
Galesburg man facing more aggravated domestic battery charges.

Galesburg Police on Sunday evening (February 6th) responded to the 1700 block of Carl Sandburg Drive for a 911 hang-up. Officers arrived and made contact with an irate female subject, telling officers the male subject beat her up. Police are familiar with the couple having dealt with the two previously. The male subject was identified as 45-year old Anthony Williams of Galesburg. The female was actively bleeding from her hands, had blood on her pants, and a fat lip. After Williams was taken into custody, he began making explicit sexual remarks to officers. He demanded he is taken to the hospital where he told hospital staff he wanted to be taken to Peoria and have a sexual assault kit performed on him. Staff informed officers that Williams made similar statements back in September and it was a lie that he was assaulted, according to police reports. Due to his prior convictions of aggravated battery, Williams was charged with additional Felony counts of Aggravated Domestic Battery.
Bicyclist facing serious weapons charges after early-morning arrest.

Just before 2:00 am Tuesday, February 8th, while on patrol, Galesburg Police observed a bicyclist traveling the wrong way on East North and attempted to conduct a stop. When officers approached the male subject and told him to stop, he refused and continued walking away from the officers. Police told the male numerous times to stop and threatened the use of a taser on him. The male then took off running. After a taser proved ineffective, officers tackled the male subject identified as 43-year old Ryan Gonzales of Galesburg. Gonzales continued to resist while on the ground and officers were forced to tase Gonzales to get him to comply. Gonzales admitted to having a fake gun in his coat. Officers located the fake gun, as well as numerous rounds of 9mm ammunition. It was then discovered that he had two felony convictions in California for Grand Theft Firearm and Vehicle Theft, according to police reports. Gonzales was transported to the Knox County Jail. He’s charged with a $20,000 Knox County Warrant, Resisting a Peace Officer, Violation of the FOID Card Act, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition by a Felon.
Galesburg man arrested after randomly "sucker-punching" a bar patron.

Just after midnight on Friday, (February 4th) Galesburg Police responded to Duffy’s on Cherry Street for reports of a disturbance. Dispatch informed responding officers that a male subject had thrown a soda can at the bartender and struck another bar patron in the head. Upon arrival, the man matching the description: 29-year old Unree Moultrie IV of Galesburg was standing in front of the bar and was immediately detained. Officers are familiar with Moultrie due to previous encounters. According to witnesses, Moultrie was playing video gambling machines and for no apparent reason, stood up, threw the soda can and some loose changes at the bartender, and told him to “call the cops.” Moultrie then punched a male patron sitting at the bar, again for no apparent reason. The male victim along with another patron forced Moultrie out the door until police arrived. Moultrie was taken to the Knox County Jail and charged with Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct and Felony Battery in a Public Place.
Galesburg parolee facing drug charges after traffic stop.

Galesburg Police on Saturday morning (January 29th) conducted a traffic stop on North Academy Street on a Lincoln sedan where officers observed the male driver not wearing a seat belt. Officers made contact with the driver: 38-year old George Sutton Jr. of Galesburg. Sutton admitted to officers he didn’t have insurance on the vehicle. Officers were informed Sutton was on Mandatory Supervised Release via the Illinois Department of Corrections. Sutton was informed that as a condition of his parole officers would be conducting a search of him and his vehicle – since it is registered to him, and Sutton was cooperative. Inside his vehicle, officers located a small baggie containing three tablets believed to be MDMA. The tablets later tested positive for Amphetamines. Sutton was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and cited for various traffic offenses.
Galesburg man arrested after trespassing on Lake Storey Road property.

Early Monday morning (January 31st), Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Lake Storey Road for reports of a prowler. Officers arrived to the address and met with the caller who said a male subject had been walking around his property carrying bags. The caller’s security video confirmed his claims. Officers searched the area and located 19-year old Ryan Gonzales Jr. of Galesburg. Despite his local address, Gonzales told police he was trying to find his way into town. Dispatch informed officers Gonzales had an active Knox County Warrant for Forgery and he was taken into custody. Police found a used syringe on his person. The property’s owner who initially called police said he didn’t wish to pursue charges unless Gonzales returned. Gonzales was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and the warrant.
Galesburg women charged after attempting to steal from Walmart.

Galesburg Police around 10:00 am on Sunday, January 30th were dispatched to Walmart in Galesburg in reference to two subjects in custody for attempted theft. Officers arrived and met with Asset Protection Employees at the store. Employees said 56-year old Darcy Hart of Galesburg failed to self-scan numerous items while 23-year old Hariet Hart of Galesburg bagged the items. The female subjects were stopped after the final point of sale by employees and were taken to the Asset Protection office. Both subjects were being cooperative with employees. Darcy Hart initially denied not scanning items and said if an item didn’t scan, it was by accident, according to police reports. The Harts were informed that 26 items did scan and 38 did not – leading police and employees to believe it was not an accident. Security video showed that no attempt to scan the items was made. Darcy and Hariet Hart were each charged with Retail Theft less than $300.
Walmart employee arrested after stealing money from cash registers.

Galesburg Police on Friday afternoon (January 28th) responded to Walmart for a report of theft. Upon arrival, officers met with Asset Protection Employees who reported to police that an employee had been taking cash out of registers for over a month. The employee in question was 18-year old Mederris Dylan Evans of Galesburg. Between January 3rd and January 23rd, there were 16 instances of theft – sometimes multiple times in one day. Evans was seen on security video taking anywhere from $20 to over $400 in cash from registers. Officers met with Evans in a back office and he was taken into custody. Evans admitted to stealing money from Walmart but told officers it was only $400 or $500 dollars. Police informed Evans they still had to review the entirety of the security video, but Walmart is reporting he stole over $2,600 in cash. Evans was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Theft of over $500.
Galesburg man facing several charges after leading GPD on Monday afternoon chase.

Early Monday afternoon (January 24th), Galesburg Police were alerted to an SUV in the East Main Street Walgreens parking lot belonging to a Galesburg male known to have multiple warrants. When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the male sped off on Fulton Street. The vehicle made its way on East North Street and eventually onto Grand Avenue reaching speeds over 60 miles per hour, according to police reports. The driver, identified as 37-year old Jason Brown of Galesburg, committed numerous traffic offenses during the process of attempting to elude police. Due to unsafe road conditions, officers terminated the pursuit when they reached East Galesburg. The Chevrolet SUV was later found by a backyard by a resident in the 100 block of Blaine Avenue. Brown is wanted by Galesburg police on multiple charges including Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding, Driving on a Suspended License, and numerous traffic offenses and warrants.
Serious charges for a Galesburg woman who initially gave police a false name.

A 33-year old Galesburg woman is facing serious charges after first giving police a false name during a DUI arrest. Police, around 1:30 in the morning on Saturday, January 22nd, conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan sedan without headlights or taillights near West Main and South Academy. Officers made contact with the driver who claimed she didn’t have her license on her and identified herself as “Riva Mixon.” Police detected an alcoholic odor coming from the vehicle, and Mixon and her three female passengers all denied drinking that night. Officers had Mixon conduct a field sobriety test which indicated signs of impairment and she provided a preliminary breath sample of .177 BAC. Mixon was taken into custody and charged with DUI A1 and DUI A2. After she was transported to the Knox County Jail, GPD was informed by jail staff that the woman was NOT Riva Mixon, but Shyniece Mixon. It was then discovered that Shyniece Mixon had active warrants in Harris County Texas for Felony Theft and Violation of Probation. Officers were informed that Harris County Texas would extradite Mixon. Mixon was also charged with Felony Obstruction of Justice.
Galesburg man wanted by police after strangling female victim.

Galesburg Police on Saturday morning (January 22nd) responded to the 1600 block of North Broad Street for a report of an earlier battery that had occurred. Officers met with the 33-year old female victim who told police she got into an altercation with a male with whom she was previously in a relationship. The 37-year old male had battered the victim on two previous occasions where police were called. The two had gotten into an argument that turned physical when the male choked the female. The female had scratches and red marks around her neck, according to police reports. Galesburg Police gave the victim instructions on obtaining an order of protection. Police added the male suspect to the pending arrest list and is facing charges of Aggravated Domestic Battery / Strangulation.
