DCPS high school students to be screened on the anniversary of Marjory Stoneman Douglas tragedy

DCPS Duval County Public Schools Headquarters (Hannah Lee)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools sent out an email to high school families on Friday stating that students and their belongings will be screened on Monday, Feb. 14.

Feb. 14 marks the anniversary of the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas tragedy where 14 students and three staff members were killed and 17 other people were injured in a six-minute shooting.

Read the full email below:

“Dear High School families, This Monday, Feb. 14, marks the anniversary of the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in south Florida. This date tends to stimulate rumors of threats at schools throughout the nation.

“While we have no security threats at this time, the safety of students and staff is our highest priority, and we will take the proactive measure of screening students and their belongings as they arrive at our high schools Monday morning.

“As we take the steps necessary to secure our campuses, our thoughts remain with the victims, families, students, and the entire Marjory Stoneman Douglas community in remembrance of the lives lost and those forever impacted on this tragic day in 2018.”

