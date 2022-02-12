Banks leads Chattanooga over Furman 64-58
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Darius Banks scored a season-high 24 points as Chattanooga topped Furman 64-58 Saturday in Greenville.
The win gives UNCG (22-5, 12-2) a three-game lead in the SoCon with just four games remaining.
Malachi Smith added 20 points for the Mocs. Jalen Slawson led the Paladins (17-10, 9-5) with 24 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.
Furman has lost three in a row, and will travel to take on Western Carolina Wednesday, February 16.
