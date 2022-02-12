ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Banks leads Chattanooga over Furman 64-58

By Dan Vasko, Automated Insights
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Darius Banks scored a season-high 24 points as Chattanooga topped Furman 64-58 Saturday in Greenville.

The win gives UNCG (22-5, 12-2) a three-game lead in the SoCon with just four games remaining.

Malachi Smith added 20 points for the Mocs. Jalen Slawson led the Paladins (17-10, 9-5) with 24 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Furman has lost three in a row, and will travel to take on Western Carolina Wednesday, February 16.

WSPA 7News

Wofford downs Western Carolina 69-57

The Wofford men’s basketball team enjoyed a collective effort to flourish with its seventh league win of the year on Saturday night after clamping down defensively in the second half to drop Western Carolina, 69-57, at the Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

UNC Asheville beats USC Upstate 83-56

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Drew Pember had 29 points as UNC Asheville romped past USC Upstate 83-56. Pember hit 14 of 16 from the free-throw line. LJ Thorpe had 19 points and six assists for UNC Asheville (14-11, 6-6 Big South Conference). Tajion Jones added 12 points. Bryson Mozone had 15 points for the Spartans […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
ACC suspends Clemson’s Collins for one game

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference today announced a one-game suspension for Clemson men’s basketball student-athlete David Collins as a result of a Flagrant 2 foul, committed Thursday during the Clemson-Duke game.Collins will miss Clemson’s Saturday home game with Notre Dame.
GREENSBORO, NC
Kupp’s late TD lifts Rams over Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl

It took a precise 79-yard drive capped by Cooper Kupp’s 1-yard touchdown reception with 1:25 remaining for a 23-20 victory Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals to give the Rams their first NFL title since the 1999 season — and their first representing Los Angeles since 1951.
NFL
