ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Stars' Andrej Sekera: Dealing with upper-body issue

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Sekera is considered questionable for Sunday's matchup with Colorado due to an...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
austinnews.net

NHL roundup: Jason Robertson, Stars top Jets in OT

Jason Robertson's overtime goal gave the Dallas Stars a 4-3 victory over the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Friday. At 3:10 of the extra frame, Robertson converted his own rebound after his initial shot was blocked by Winnipeg defenseman Josh Morrissey. The red-hot Robertson has 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) over his past 18 games.
NHL
NHL

Heika's Take: Stars show fight, resilience in 4-3 OT victory against Jets

To paraphrase the great Leonard Cohen: There is a crack in the Stars…That's how the light gets in." The iconic Canadian song writer was speaking on much bigger topics, obviously, but the sentiment does seem to apply to this team. It's flawed, but the flaws can show a beautiful resilience.
NHL
iheart.com

MacKinnon Returns, Kuemper Gets A Shutout In Avs 4-0 Win Over Stars

In a way, the Colorado Avalanche picked up two wins on Sunday in Dallas. The Avs shut out the Dallas Stars, 4-0, and they welcomed forward Nathan MacKinnon back to action. He had missed the last four games and the All-Star game after suffered a facial fracture and a concussion.
NHL
FanSided

Dallas Stars get buried in the avalanche as Colorado wins 4-0

The Dallas Stars looked asleep at the wheel today as the Colorado Avalanche gets the shut out 4-0. This was a game that could come back and haunt them later on in the season when it comes to a playoff position. From the looks of it, it’s like the Stars came into this game cocky and the Av’s humbled them quickly. Here is what happened at the AAC early Sunday afternoon.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
WDBO

Kuemper, Landeskog help Avs beat Stars, extend streak to 19

DALLAS — (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for his second shutout this season, Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals and the streaking Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Sunday. The Avalanche increased their franchise-record point streak to 19 games (17-0-2) and their NHL-leading point total...
NHL
NHL

Colorado Off to Texas for a Sunday Afternoon Matchup

For the first road trip since the All-Star Break, the Colorado Avalanche travel to Dallas to take on the Stars on Sunday at 12 p.m. MT. The last time these teams matched up was in November, with Dallas securing a 3-1 victory over Colorado at home. This was the first of three matchups this season. Cale Makar scored for the Avs, while Gabriel Landeskog and Devon Toews each dished an assist.
NHL
theScore

Kuemper blanks Stars as Avalanche increase point streak to 19 games

DALLAS (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for his second shutout this season, Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals and the streaking Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Sunday. The Avalanche increased their franchise-record point streak to 19 games (17-0-2) and their NHL-leading point total to 72...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrej Sekera
Person
John Klingberg
NHL

Varlamov placed in protocol prior to start for Islanders; Cooper is EBUG

CALGARY -- Semyon Varlamov was placed into NHL COVID-19 protocol Saturday and the New York Islanders goalie was unable to start against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Islanders coach Barry Trotz said after a 5-2 loss that he was uncertain about Varlamov's status moving forward. "He tested. He'll have...
NHL
Yardbarker

Wild's Matt Dumba to miss 'a few weeks' with lower-body injury

The Minnesota Wild got Matt Dumba back in the lineup on Saturday, his first game in the month of February. He played more than 22 minutes, added his usual three hits and blocked two shots. Unfortunately for Dumba and the Wild, he isn’t going to be doing any of that in Monday night’s game against the Detroit Red Wings. He has already been ruled out with a lower-body injury, with Dakota Mermis recalled to take his spot.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Nick Leddy: Playing Monday

Leddy (upper body) will participate in Monday's game versus Minnesota, per NHL.com. Leddy has averaged 21:16 of ice time -- 1:41 during the man advantage -- and generated 12 points over 44 games this season. The 30-year-old will return having missed three games while recovering from an upper-body injury. Jordan Oesterle is likely to see a reduced role upon Leddy's return.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#Avalanche
zonecoverage.com

Who Should the Wild Want To Face In the Playoffs? Predators or Blues?

“If they’re contenders, so are we,” Kevin Fiala told the media after the Minnesota Wild’s 3-2 victory over the Metro Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday night. That might sound cocky, but Fiala is right. This year, the Canes are a consensus Cup contender, and Minnesota thoroughly outplayed them. Per MoneyPuck, Saturday’s game showcased the two teams with the highest Stanley Cup odds, per its model. Minnesota sits at 10.7% (with Carolina just behind at 10.3%) to win it all. Potential Cup Final preview? Perhaps.
NHL
theScore

MacKinnon to return Sunday vs. Stars after 4-game absence

The Colorado Avalanche are getting Nathan MacKinnon back for Sunday's game against the Dallas Stars, head coach Jared Bednar said Saturday, according to The Athletic's Peter Baugh. The superstar forward has missed Colorado's last four contests with a concussion and a facial fracture. MacKinnon was hurt during a win over...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Talk: Lightning, Stars, Oilers, Kraken & More

The daily “NHL Talk” column is your go-to for the top quotes from every game in the NHL. Listen to THW contributors talk hockey every weekday on The Hockey Writers Podcast, available on iHeartRadio and wherever you listen to podcasts. In this edition of NHL Talk, these are...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Not travelling on road trip

Oshie (upper body) will not be joining the upcoming road trip, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports. Oshie did not participate in Monday's practice, Regan adds. The 35-year-old has missed the last 12 games while dealing with an upper-body injury that he incurred in a 2-0 victory over the Islanders on Jan. 15. He has averaged 17:34 of ice time -- 3:19 during the man advantage -- and racked up 13 points over 18 games this season.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Contract Extensions, Berube, Scandella & More

The St. Louis Blues went 1-1-0 in their return to play after the All-Star break. As has been mentioned many times in previous articles, their schedule is quite favorable this month, so they have to rack some points up. Even with some small lineup changes, the Blues looked good in...
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Dumba out for Wild against Red Wings with lower-body injury

Cernak could return Tuesday for Lightning; Bergeron practices with Bruins, won't play vs. Rangers. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Minnesota Wild. Matt Dumba is not playing against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. The defenseman sustained a...
NHL
Yardbarker

Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon will return from injury on Sunday

Nathan MacKinnon will return to the lineup for the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday after missing the last four games and the All-Star game, with a concussion and facial fracture, via The Athletic's Peter Baugh. MacKinnon last played on January 26 in a game against the Boston Bruins but was forced...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy