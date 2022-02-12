Stars' Andrej Sekera: Dealing with upper-body issue

The Minnesota Wild got Matt Dumba back in the lineup on Saturday, his first game in the month of February. He played more than 22 minutes, added his usual three hits and blocked two shots. Unfortunately for Dumba and the Wild, he isn’t going to be doing any of that in Monday night’s game against the Detroit Red Wings. He has already been ruled out with a lower-body injury, with Dakota Mermis recalled to take his spot.

NHL ・ 2 HOURS AGO