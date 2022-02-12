ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Interstellar's Matthew McConaughey Wanted New Super Bowl Ad to Trick Fans With Sequel Bait

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Super Bowl takes place on Sunday and with the highly anticipated showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals comes another highly anticipated "event": movie trailers and teasers along with the Super Bowl commercials that viewers look forward to each year. This year, Matthew McConaughey is starring in...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Here’s a First Look at Jordan Peele’s Next Horror Picture ‘Nope’

Let the countdown to July 22 begin, as the first look footage from Jordan Peele’s Nope has arrived in the form of a teaser video. With the full trailer release coming on Super Bowl Sunday, the teaser provides a look at Peele’s cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun, and Keke Palmer.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Halle Berry Breaks the Internet Almost Instantly With Surprise Super Bowl Opening Video

In a surprise turn of events, the Super Bowl LVI is starting off on an A-list note that nobody expected, but everyone was kind of hoping for. Just before the Super Bowl starts at 6:30, actress and director Halle Berry posted a video of herself introducing the Super Bowl. On Feb. 13, Berry posted a video to her Twitter of her in a sparkling pantsuit, walking through the stadium. It’s simply captioned, “Welcome to the #SuperBowl.” Welcome to the #SuperBowl 😉 pic.twitter.com/Z2ap6o1yhw — Halle Berry (@halleberry) February 13, 2022 As she’s walking, cameras flashing in her face, she says, “Welcome to the land...
NFL
Popculture

Charlie Hunnam's New Mystery Thriller With Mel Gibson Gets Release Date and Trailer

Charlie Hunnam stars in a new mystery thriller movie alongside Mel Gibson, and the film now has a release date and a debut trailer. The movie is titled Last Looks and will be released on VOD and in theaters same-day on Feb. 4. In addition to Hunnam and Gibson, Last Looks will also star Morena Baccarin (Deadpool), Dominic Monaghan (The Lord of the Rings trilogy), Cliff "Method Man" Smith (Power Book II: Ghost), Rupert Friend (Homeland), and Lucy Fry (Bright).
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Will Magic Mike 3 Bring Back Matthew McConaughey’s Character? Here’s What Channing Tatum Says

The original Magic Mike was a movie that surprised a lot of people. It was a strange animal to begin with, being a movie about male exotic dancers directed by Steven Soderbergh. It was unclear what audiences should expect but they clearly liked what they got. It was such a big hit that it earned a sequel, and while the second movie was still well received, it’s hard to argue it wasn’t missing something when Matthew McConaughey did not return. So what about part three?
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstellar#Bait#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Coop
Collider

New ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ Images Show Off Jason Momoa on the Atlantean Throne

DC Comics and Warner Brothers have a very impressive film slate in 2022, and one of the sequels DC fans are anxiously waiting for is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. In preparation for this weekend's Super Bowl, Warner Bros. released a new sizzle reel showcasing all their upcoming projects, and included in this exciting new look are a few new images from the aquatic superhero's sequel.
MOVIES
wonderwall.com

Channing Tatum talks body hair changes for upcoming 'Magic Mike 3' film, plus more celeb news

Channing Tatum says he's going au naturel for 'Magic Mike 3'. "The times, they are are-changin'" … and that goes for male dancers, too! Channing Tatum stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Feb. 8 to discuss his new movie, "Dog," which he stars in and directed. But when the conversation turned to the shaved head Channing sports in the movie, Jimmy apparently couldn't resist asking the actor and director to share his body hair plans for the upcoming third installment of "Magic Mike." "Speaking of hair removal, what about 'Magic Mike?'" Will you be waxing your body for that soon? Is that starting yet?" Jimmy inquired. Channing smiled. "No," he said. "We are going to change with the times, and I am not gonna do the whole waxing thing. I think I'm just gonna go natural." Jimmy didn't drop it, though. Instead, he asked if waxing is no longer on-trend for male dancers. "I think we're gonna try to change it. I think we're gonna just … it's a new day. It's a new day," Channing replied. Jimmy was on to him. "Is this just because you don't wanna get waxed anymore?" he asked. "Yep, pretty much," Channing said with a chuckle. "A little bit of hair is fine!" Steven Soderbergh has signed on to direct the new film, "Magic Mike's Last Dance," but Channing told "Entertainment Tonight" he's unsure if Matthew McConaughey will return for this installment. He also said he's already started rehearsing, "every day for three hours a day in a garage in the Valley." Filming is slated to start next month in London and Italy, according to ET.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Ghostbusters Stars Bill Murray And Dan Aykroyd Recall Getting Up To Shenanigans While Filming The First Movie Thanks To The Suits

At this point, Ghostbusters is one of the most beloved movies of all time and its stars are some of the most recognizable faces in all of show business. But that wasn’t always the case when Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson suited up in Ivan Reitman’s 1984 horror comedy classic. This isn’t to say the cast of comedy heavyweights were unknown at the time, especially with several of them having been Saturday Night Live standouts and National Lampoon mainstays, but they were able to get up to some rather hilarious shenanigans without causing a scene.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Movies
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Threw Up C's & Did The Crip Walk At Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday was a massive event for the West Coast. Not just because of the L.A. Rams' victory but the halftime show that brought together's hip-hop's Avengers. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem graced the halftime show with an eye-popping spectacle that put hip-hop at the forefront of one of the biggest stages in America.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Matt Damon’s Super Bowl Appearance Is Going Viral

With the Super Bowl taking place in Los Angeles, California, you know all the stars were going to be out in SoFi (even more so than usual). Matt Damon was among those stars, but it was Mr. Bourne’s mustache that had everyone talking. Damon was spotted sporting his new...
NFL
GeekTyrant

Tom Cruise Wants MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 7 and 8 to Wrap Up the Franchise

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7 is still over a year out from hitting the big screen, but Mission: Impossible 8 is not far behind it, aiming for an 11-month gap between the two films. The movies were set to kick off back to back filming schedules back in February, 2020, but we all know how that turned out.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Mandalorian Report Hints at Season 3 Release Window on Disney+

A possible time frame for the Season 3 release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian has been revealed, with the popular Disney+ series leaning towards a late 2022 premiere. While fans have waited for Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, to continue their adventures, the duo made surprise appearances in The Book of Boba Fett. The Mandalorian has essentially taken over Episodes 5 and 6 of Book of Boba Fett, continuing the storyline from the Season 2 finale and sending Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen to the background. Now, a new report gives an insight as to when The Mandalorian Season 3 will return.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Super Bowl 2022 Commercials Featuring Zendaya, Megan Thee Stallion, Mila Kunis, and More

Super Bowl 2022 weekend is here and TV Guide has everything you need to know about the big game, the halftime show, and the Puppy Bowl, but if you are one of those people that loves the tradition of fancy Super Bowl commercials, you've arrived at the right place. The Super Bowl is the most-watched singular television event in America, which means that companies go above and beyond to show off and show out for spots during the big game. With a 30-second spot costing in the millions of dollars, there's a lot of time and energy put into advertising your product in between quarters and time-outs.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy