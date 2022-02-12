ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

See how your state’s minimum wage stacks up after 2022’s increases

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – In 2022, just about everything is getting more expensive . But in several states, people are getting paid a bit more, too.

While the federal minimum wage hasn’t budged since 2009 – it’s still $7.25 – more than half of states decided to bump up their minimum wages this year . (Those hikes might not exactly be keeping up with inflation , but that’s another story.)

Some states opt not to set a minimum wage. Others have set their minimum wage at a number that’s lower than the federal minimum. In both cases, the federal minimum applies and businesses in those states must pay workers at least $7.25.

New Colorado Minimum Wage Goes Into Effect Jan. 1

Here’s the new minimum wage in every state as of 2022, according to the Department of Labor :

  • Alabama: $7.25
  • Alaska: $10.34
  • Arizona: $12.80
  • Arkansas: $11
  • California: $14 for small companies; $15 for companies of 26+ workers
  • Colorado: $12.56
  • Connecticut: $13
  • Delaware: $10.50
  • District of Columbia: $15.20, but increasing to $16.10 on July 1
  • Florida: $10
  • Georgia: $7.25
  • Hawaii: $10.10
  • Idaho: $7.25
  • Illinois: $12
  • Indiana: $7.25
  • Iowa: $7.25
  • Kansas: $7.25
  • Kentucky: $7.25
  • Louisiana: $7.25
  • Maine: $12.75
  • Maryland: $12.50 (workers under 18 can make less)
  • Massachusetts: $14.25
  • Michigan: $9.87 (workers under 18 can make less)
  • Minnesota: $8.42 for companies with revenue under $500,000; $10.33 for companies making more
  • Mississippi: $7.25
  • Missouri: $11.15
  • Montana: $9.20 for companies with revenue over $110,000; federal minimum for others
  • Nebraska: $9
  • Nevada: $8.75 with health insurance provided; $9.75 without health insurance
  • New Hampshire: $7.25
  • New Jersey: $11.90 for seasonal workers or companies with 6 or fewer people; $13 for everyone else
  • New Mexico: $11.50
  • New York: $15 in Long Island, Westchester and NYC; $13.20 everywhere else
  • North Carolina: $7.25
  • North Dakota: $7.25
  • Ohio: $9.30 at companies making more than $342,000; $7.25 everywhere else
  • Oklahoma: $7.25
  • Oregon: $12.75
  • Pennsylvania: $7.25
  • Rhode Island: $12.25
  • South Carolina: $7.25
  • South Dakota: $9.95
  • Tennessee: $7.25
  • Texas: $7.25
  • Utah: $7.25
  • Vermont: $12.55
  • Virginia: $11 at companies with 4 or more employees; federal minimum everywhere else
  • Washington: $14.49
  • West Virginia: $8.75 at companies with 6 or more employees; federal minimum everywhere else
  • Wisconsin: $7.25
  • Wyoming: $7.25

Several states also have more minimum wage raises scheduled to take in the coming years. California, Connecticut and Massachusetts all have plans to get to $15/hour by 2023. New Jersey, Delaware, Illinois, Rhode Island, Florida and Maryland are also on the path to $15/hour in the next few years.

For workers that rely on tips, the Fair Labor Standards Act requires their wage and tips combine to make at least $7.25 an hour (or higher, based on state law).

