Emergency repairs close NB US-23 at Warren Road over the weekend after backhoe slammed into overpass

Ann Arbor Township (WWJ) - Significant damage to an overpass along US-23 has caused all northbound lanes to close after truck that was hauling a backhoe smashed into the bridge.

Troopers were on scene Friday afternoon at the overpass on Exit 45 at Warren Road, just after M-14, assessing damage sustained by the crash which happened about 4:30 p.m.

Officials confirmed the backhoe was over height to clear the bridge properly. Large chunks of concrete flew off the overpass on impact, hitting two other cars -- the backhoe was knocked off the truck completely.

The Michigan Department of Transportation confirmed the bridge was so badly damaged, emergency repairs must be done. Officials were forced to closed the highway to traffic heading north through the weekend.

Construction crews started work first thing Saturday morning and MDOT said the repair work should be finished by the Monday morning rush.

Motorists should plan to detour if traveling north on US-23 over the next couple of days; the southbound lanes remain open.

As this story continues to update, listen live to WWJ for the latest information.