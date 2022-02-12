ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Animal Care Services hosts "My Furry Valentine" adoption event

By Christopher Howley, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vpq8o_0eCuGNRS00

Raymond Rivera and Tina Sanchez showed up to the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services Center Saturday with one thing in mind: adopting a dog.

The couple spent nearly an hour walking up and down the cold concrete dog shelters and petting every furry friend they could before they made a decision that surprised even themselves.

After not finding the right dog for them, they instantly fell in love with a kitten named Rocky.

"He is just so friendly," Sanchez said. "He bonded with us real quickly, so we just fell in love with him."

Rivera and Sanchez were among the Coastal Bend residents who participated in the shelter's "My Furry Valentine" adoption event Saturday afternoon.

"We came out here because we feel bad for the animals," Sanchez said. "They're in these small kennels with no one to love."

The holiday event was designed to encourage the public to rescue an animal in need. Dog adoptions were reduced from $25 to $14, while the Coastal Bend Cat Rescue sponsored all cat adoptions.

"We're always trying to encourage people to come to the facility and adopt," said Vanessa Scarbrough, the shelter's field supervisor. "Knowing where some of these animals come from, it's great to see them get new homes."

Those who adopted an animal at the event received a Valentine's Day craft made from a Woof Pack Reader and a Valentine's Day Heart with treats and or toys for their new pet.

Saturday's event marked the first of its kind for the shelter, but it won't be the last.

"Right now we have these events scheduled around holidays, but we'd like to get to a point where we can regularly have large events," Scarbrough said.

Residents looking to adopt can visit the Animal Care Services' shelters Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Those looking to volunteer can visit cctexas.com/services/animal-services/ccacs-volunteer-program.

Christopher Howley covers entertainment and community news in South Texas. Support more coverage like this at Caller.com/subscribe.

