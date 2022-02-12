ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, OH

Winter is a busy time for the Lancaster Festival staff in preparing for the summer event

By Jeff Barron, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YtbzD_0eCuGMYj00

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Festival is not for another five months or so. But that doesn't mean there is nothing going on at the festival office.

"We are currently working on making sure all of the activities and classes and concerts for the 2022 festival are booked and we get contracts and are bringing our orchestra musicians back," festival executive director Deb Connell said. "So believe it or not, the middle of winter is a very busy time for us."

This year's festival will run from July 22 to July 30. It will mark the return of most of the indoor events that the festival board canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're working towards a full festival schedule," Connell said. "We weren't able to have that last year, of course. We feel like things are going to be in a much better position this year."

She said that includes the opening night concert on July 21 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church with an all Beethoven show with local choirs and professional singers.

Connell couldn't give away all of the secrets for the upcoming festival, including the two Saturday feature events. She said all acts will be announced on April 4, which will be the same-day tickets will go on sale. Connell did say the grand finale act has been signed, however.

"We have increased our artistic budget in order to look into different artists that might have been out of our reach in the past," Connell said. "And I think we have come up with somebody you're going to buy your tickets pretty quickly with."

She said jazz musician Byron Stripling will return and play on the Monday night of the festival outdoors at the Ohio University Lancaster Wendel Concert Stage.

Two nights later, Elton John tribute act Elton Rohn will make his long-awaited festival debut. He was originally supposed to perform in 2020 but the pandemic canceled the entire festival. He was slated for last year, but would not have been able to return back to his native Canada because of pandemic restrictions had he left that country. So he'll give it another try this year.

"He's a wonderful performer," Connell said. "If you didn't know you would think you were at an Elton John concert. He's that good. He plays the piano, he's got the costume changes. He's very energetic."

Some of the Lancaster Festival Orchestra members will also perform with Rohn. Also, people can prepay for a table at the tribute concert like they can do at the Saturday events. That was a feature that debuted last year and will return this year.

Last year's festival featured only half of the orchestra in order to make room on stage for social distancing. But the full orchestra is set to return this year.

"So that means the return of a lot of those smaller orchestra chamber ensemble performances that we weren't able to present last year and people really missed," Connell said. "We have chamber music concerts at both of the Krogers and at Olivedale (senior center) and at the Salvation Army.

"We just try to flood the whole community with places to hear some world-class music from our orchestra musicians while they're in town. Those for the most part are all coming back this year."

Also coming back is the festival's auto raffle. Coughlin Kia of Lancaster is donating a 2022 Kia Telluride and raffle tickets are now on sale.

Visit www.lancasterfestival.org for festival-related information, including buying raffle tickets. The raffle tickets can also be purchased at the festival office at 117 W. Wheeling St.

jbarron@gannett.com

740-304-9296

Twitter: @JeffDBarron

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Five big questions after Canadian truckers cleared from US border bridge

A bridge connecting Detroit and Ontario, Canada, has officially reopened, ending a nearly weeklong standoff between police and truck drivers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates required to cross the U.S.-Canadian border. Authorities cleared protesters from the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit on Sunday night, allowing operations to resume. But U.S. officials are...
ADVOCACY
CBS News

Eminem takes a knee during Super Bowl halftime show

Eminem took a knee during the star-studded Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday night, becoming one of the most talked about moments of the year's biggest sporting event. While performing "Lose Yourself" on Sunday night, the 15-time Grammy winner got on his knee and held his head. It appeared to be a gesture to free agent quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick, who led kneeling protests in 2016 during the national anthem to bring attention to police brutality and racial injustice. Kaepernick has maintained he's been kept off of the field because of the protests.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Lancaster, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Lancaster, OH
Government
CBS News

Navy engineer Jonathan Toebbe pleads guilty in spy case

A Maryland-based naval nuclear engineer accused of trying to pass information about nuclear-powered submarines to a foreign government pleaded guilty Monday to one count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data. Jonathan Toebbe of Annapolis, Maryland, was formally indicted by a grand jury in October on one count of "conspiracy to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS News

Manuel Oliver, father of Parkland shooting victim, climbed D.C. crane to call for federal action on gun violence

The father of one of the students killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting delivered a message for President Biden on Monday, four years after the deadly tragedy. Climbing a 150-foot construction tower next to the White House, Manuel Oliver, whose 17-year-old son, Joaquin, was killed, dropped a banner calling for Mr. Biden to pass gun legislation.
PARKLAND, FL
CBS News

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva gets to compete after failed drug test. Sha'Carri Richardson wants to know why she was treated differently.

U.S. track star Sha'Carri Richardson, who missed out on the Olympics last year after testing positive for marijuana, is calling out what she believes to be a racial bias when it comes to drug testing in sports. It was revealed this week that Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva failed a drug test ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing – but has been cleared to compete.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Stripling
Person
St. Mary
Person
Elton John
CBS News

Texas sues Facebook parent Meta over facial recognition data

The Texas Attorney General is suing Facebook's parent company, saying it collected biometric data on Texans for commercial purposes without their informed consent. Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit Monday in a state district court. The suit claims Facebook parent Meta has been "storing millions of biometric identifiers" — identified as retina or iris scans, voice prints, or a record of hand and face geometry — contained in photos and videos people uploaded to its services, including Facebook and Instagram.
TEXAS STATE
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

614
Followers
320
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lancaster Eagle-Gazette is the number one source for Lancaster, Fairfield County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://lancastereaglegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy