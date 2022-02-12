ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former TJC Apache Belles recall performing at Super Bowl VI 50 years later

By Danica Sauter, Diante Marigny
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VvJ73_0eCuGH9600

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The world-famous Tyler Junior College Apache Belles remembered a special moment 50 years ago when they performed at Super Bowl VI.

In 1972, the TJC Apache Belles had the special honor of performing for the Dallas Cowboys who won the game.

Super Bowl: Artists who reportedly declined halftime show

“I believe one of the Cowboys back then was Danny White and we had a little crush on him,” said Marilyn Brown, a former member of the TJC Apache Belles. “We were close enough where we would all wave.”

Brown remembered she felt butterflies walking into the Tulane Stadium in New Orleans half a century ago.

“When we kind of realized this was a pretty big deal, we started to get very excited,” Brown said.

Super Bowl Spelling Bee Challenge!

The Belles went on to perform at another Super Bowl six years later and cheered on the Cowboys again.

Cindy Nick recalled how she felt walking into the New Orleans Superdome that year.

“It just happened to be the first Super Bowl game held in a dome stadium so it was really exciting,” said Nick.

The Belles were able to show off what they wore in both of the Superbowls.

“We had the privilege of wearing it at the Super Bowl. Our Super Bowl halftime theme was American in Paris which was very appropriate for a french quarter setting,” said Nick

Mattress Mack wagering $9.5M on the Super Bowl

Neither of the Belles has watched the halftime shows now. They said the new pop and hip-hop concerts just don’t give the same effect as what they remember during halftime.

“Half the time I’m not even watching halftime because it’s so big and it’s not the dancers I get to see,” said Brown

“I’m glad that the Apache Belles were able to participate in the Super Bowl when it was truly still a halftime show and people still stayed in their seats to watch it and it was not a concert or a produced event,” said Nick.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: Super Bowl events, freebies, discounts in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK has your list of Super Bowl events, freebies and discounts that will be available around East Texas. Are we missing anything? Click here to let us know. EVENTS: Gladewater 579 Crawfish will be having a Super Bowl party from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 24650, I-20. Kilgore Bottoms Up […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here Are the Worst Quarterback Performances in Super Bowl History

For every quarterback that lifts the Lombardi Trophy, there is one walking off the Super Bowl field in defeat. Through 55 editions of the Super Bowl, some signal callers have made that woeful walk after truly dismal performances. Between interceptions, fumbles and incompletions, some quarterback outings got out of hand...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Vi#Superdome#Apache#American Football#Tyler#The Tjc Apache Belles#Cowboys#The Apache Belles#Nexstar Media Inc
The Spun

Rams Released An Official Injury Update For Odell Beckham

We may have seen the last of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl 56. Beckham suffered an apparent knee injury late in the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals. He required assistance when leaving the field and eventually went back to the locker room with trainers.
NFL
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Buccaneers Rumored To Be Considering Major Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of a new quarterback – well, probably. While Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year, the Buccaneers are reportedly leaving the door open for him to return. Brady, 44, is likely to stay retired, though...
NFL
ClutchPoints

The Aaron Rodgers offer Packers are ready to make, revealed

After the Green Bay Packers’ disappointing finish to the season, the speculation that Aaron Rodgers had played his last game at Lambeau field only grew louder. But it seems as though optimism for a return grows by the day. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the relationship between the...
NFL
ETOnline.com

Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
NFL
SheKnows

Twitter Is Questioning the Super Bowl's Focus on Black Performers This Year Amid Racism Lawsuit

On Feb. 1, former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and the Dolphins, Broncos, and Giants alleging discrimination in both his interviews and his firing earlier this year. The class action complaint references the work of Martin Luther King Jr., Harriet Tubman, and other civil rights leaders before decrying the racially discriminative practices he alleges occur within the NFL, including but not limited to his own treatment. Just a few weeks later, at Super Bowl LVI, the show opens with an elite slate of Black performers: gospel duo Mary Mary singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” known by...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cameron Jordan drops a major hint on his Saints future

After five straight Pro Bowl seasons, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan is not yet thinking about retirement. Jordan recently took some time to speak on the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” program where he was asked whether he would now consider retiring in order to pursue a career in TV, like many NFL players before him have done so. At the moment, the longtime Saints defensive end still has plenty left in the tank at this point in his career.
NFL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes’ first tweet after Super Bowl 56 will pump up Chiefs fans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back to work after watching the Bengals lose to the Rams in Super Bowl 56. Mahomes and Co. lost to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, which was a relative surprise given they held a double-digit first half lead. Yet, Mahomes made some costly mistakes in the second half and the Chiefs’ defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed, let alone Joe Burrow.
NFL
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
795K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy