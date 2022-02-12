Gates, Luc carry Holy Cross past Bucknell 78-72

The Lander Valley High School basketball teams swept their weekend games at the Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse against teams from Pinedale and Kemmerer. Demi Stauffenberg scored 16 points, Whitney Hansen added 13, Meagan Winfield contributed 12 points and Ryan Bell tossed in 10 points to lead the Lady Tigers to an exciting overtime win over third-ranked Pinedale Friday 61-to-58. Lander’s Taline Tendore, Hansen and Winfield each scored three points in the extra period to lead Lander Valley to the win, their 12th in a row. The Lady Tigers remain unbeaten on their home floor. Pinedale was led by Roxanne Rogers who was perfect from the free throw line in the second half with 15 charity tosses, three coming with just a few seconds left in regulation to tie the game. She later fouled out in the overtime period but was the high game scorer with 26 points.

