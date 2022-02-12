ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Gates, Luc carry Holy Cross past Bucknell 78-72

Cover picture for the articleLEWISBURG, Pa. — Gerrale Gates had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead five...

‘Dogs roll past Black Knights on Senior Night

Hampton continues to prepare for a strong run in the postseason as they played host to the Chuckey Doak Black Knights inside VanHuss-White Gym on Senior Night for the Bulldogs. The outcome was just what the home team needed as Hampton took care of business with a 78-60 victory over...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Mack double-double sends Wofford past Western Carolina 69-57

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — B.J. Mack had 17 points and 11 rebounds to carry Wofford to a 69-57 victory over Western Carolina. Mack shot 8 for 10 from the floor for the Terriers (15-11, 7-7 Southern Conference). Max Klesmit had 13 points and six assists. Nick Robinson had 15 points and seven rebounds to pace the Catamounts (9-18, 3-11), whose losing streak stretched to four games.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Mitchell lifts UC Santa Barbara over Cal Poly 69-64

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Ajay Mitchell had a season-high 25 points as UC Santa Barbara narrowly beat Cal Poly 69-64. Mitchell made 11 of 12 foul shots. Amadou Sow had 16 points and eight rebounds for UC Santa Barbara (11-9, 4-5 Big West Conference). Josh Pierre-Louis added 13 points. Trevon Taylor had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Mustangs (5-17, 2-9), who have lost five games in a row. Brantly Stevenson added 14 points. Alimamy Koroma had 10 points.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
#Bucknell
Conner leads No. 6 Arizona women past Arizona State 62-58

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese had 17 points, Madi Conner scored a career-high 16 off the bench and No. 6 Arizona used stifling defense in the second half to beat visiting Arizona State 62-58. The Wildcats (18-4, 8-4 Pac-12) avenged an 81-77 loss at ASU on Friday night by holding the Sun Devils to 36.4 percent shooting in the second half, including 33.3 percent in the fourth quarter. Reese was 7 of 10 from the field and Conner was 7 of 12, including two 3-pointers, as Arizona shot a season-high 58.1 percent. Two days after the teams combined for 52 fouls and 69 free throw attempts, foul trouble plagued both teams throughout. So did turnovers, with each team giving it away more than 20 times.
TUCSON, AZ
Sheppard carries Rhode Island past Davidson 72-65

KINGSTON (WPRI) – Jeremy Sheppard had 23 points as Rhode Island snapped a six-game losing streak, defeating Davidson 72-65 on Saturday. Makhi Mitchell had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Rams. His brother, Makhel Mitchell added 11 points.  Foster Loyer had 20 points for the Wildcats, whose four-game win streak came to an end.  The Rams evened the […]
BASKETBALL
Greensville Eagles extend winning streak to 10

Over the past two weeks, Greensville County High School has been home to perhaps the best basketball in the commonwealth of Virginia. Both the boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball squads ended their regular seasons in style by knocking off their opponents to continue their long winning streaks and entered the Tri-Rivers District tournament with momentum on their side.
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
Basketball
Sports
College of the Holy Cross
Sports
Lady Tigers, Tigers get a sweep over the weekend

The Lander Valley High School basketball teams swept their weekend games at the Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse against teams from Pinedale and Kemmerer. Demi Stauffenberg scored 16 points, Whitney Hansen added 13, Meagan Winfield contributed 12 points and Ryan Bell tossed in 10 points to lead the Lady Tigers to an exciting overtime win over third-ranked Pinedale Friday 61-to-58. Lander’s Taline Tendore, Hansen and Winfield each scored three points in the extra period to lead Lander Valley to the win, their 12th in a row. The Lady Tigers remain unbeaten on their home floor. Pinedale was led by Roxanne Rogers who was perfect from the free throw line in the second half with 15 charity tosses, three coming with just a few seconds left in regulation to tie the game. She later fouled out in the overtime period but was the high game scorer with 26 points.
LANDER, WY
PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders top Haleyville 69-33 in Sub-Regional to advance to NW Regional

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – The postseason is heating up for high school basketball all across the state and one of Monday night’s 4A Sub-Regional matchups was hosted at Good Hope High School. After claiming the area championship last week, the Lady Raiders returned home for a Sub-Regional battle against Haleyville Monday night and knocked off the Lady Lions 69-33 to secure a spot at the Northwest Regional at Wallace State. As they have many times this season, the Lady Raiders got off to a fast start. Ivey Maddox scored inside on their first possession to take a 2-0 lead and she...
GOOD HOPE, AL
Wildcats take down West Virginia for fourth win in last five games

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas State basketball continues to keep their NCAA tournament hopes alive, winning four of their last five games. The Wildcats took down West Virginia in Bramlage Coliseum 78-73 on Monday. After trailing by seven at halftime, WVU opened up their lead to 10 points before K-State put their comeback hats on. The […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Laurens Academy girls win tourney opener

The Laurens Academy girls lost their final regular-season game at Newberry Academy on Friday but bounced back in the 1st round of the SCISA Region 1-A tournament on Saturday at home. Newberry edged the Crusaders 46-42, but LA defeated Wardlaw 41-29. Elissa Hucks led the way with 14 points against...
LAURENS, SC
Amite County takes 7-2A title in OT vs. Loyd Star, Bobcats beat East Marion in consolation game

Amite County High School’s gym was Lincoln County South Thursday as fans from Bogue Chitto, Loyd Star and West Lincoln filled every seat, space and corner of the building. The fans wearing red were treated to a gutsy performance in the championship game from the Loyd Star boys’ team. Playing an Amite County (16-8) group that had beaten them twice in regular season, Loyd Star led for nearly the entire game before AC took a late 2-point lead.
AMITE COUNTY, MS
Second Half Difference is Night and Day in Lady Colonel Win

The difference between Christian County’s play in the second half compared to the first against Trigg County Friday was like night and day. Or more like NeVaeh Day. The Lady Colonel freshman had 10 points and 13 rebounds in a decisive second half as Christian County defeated the Lady Wildcats 45-28 at Lyle Dunbar Gymnasium. The win was Christian County’s 11th straight over Trigg County, and they lead the all-time series 29-4.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
MH Junior High Lady Bombers capture 5A-East District Tournament championship

The term “championship Saturday” reigned true for the Mountain Home Lady Bombers. Dylan Connolly has the details:. It was championship Saturday in the 5A-East Junior High District Tournament, as the Mountain Home freshman girls defeated Greene County Tech, a team that had beaten them twice before in the regular season in front of a raucous crowd by the score of 44-38.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

