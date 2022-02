An eight-point haul from former Man of Steel Luke Gale was enough to steer 12-man Hull FC to a tight 16-12 victory over Wakefield Trinity at a sodden Belle Vue.Gale, who joined the Black and Whites from Leeds in the off-season, grabbed a try and kicked two conversions to give his side a winning start to the new season.Level at 6-6 at half-time after tries to Gale and Corey Hall, Hull FC broke away in the second half when Darnell McIntosh and Joe Lovodua crossed.But they had to survive a nervy ending after Jake Connor was sent off late on...

RUGBY ・ 1 DAY AGO