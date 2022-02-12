No. 9 Iowa State women beat TCU 93-70
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ashley Joens had a season-high 32 points with 14 rebounds, and the No. 9 Iowa State women beat TCU 93-70 on Saturday for their fifth consecutive win.
Lexi Donarski scored 16 points while combining with Joens to go 10 of 20 from 3-point range as the Big 12-leading Cyclones (21-3, 10-2) went 19 of 36 from deep.
Joens matched her season with high with six 3s while the team equaled its best from a 108-39 win over Prairie View A&M.
After hitting all six of her 3s when Iowa State beat Oklahoma State in its most recent game a week ago, Emily Ryan was 4 of 6 behind the arc with a career-high 17 assists.
Lauren Heard had 17 points and seven assists for the Horned Frogs (6-15, 2-10), who matched their longest losing streak in five years with a seventh consecutive loss.Bohannon sets Iowa record for threes
Joens scored to start a 10-0 run late in the first half for Iowa State’s first 10-point lead. Joens and Donarski each hit a 3 during the burst.
The Horned Frogs were back within four early in the third quarter when Donarski connected from deep to start an 11-2 spurt for a 53-40 lead.
BIG PICTURE
Iowa State: The 3-pointer has been important for the Cyclones all season, and one of the most efficient games of the season from deep helped build a cushion against a team they beat by 31 at home last month. Iowa State shot 52% from deep with its previous conference high of 12 made 3s (in 23 attempts) in a 73-70 win over Kansas State. The Cyclones were at 53% this time.
TCU: The Horned Frogs are in danger of finishing with their fewest wins since a 2-25 record in 1995-96 finished a two-year stretch with a 3-52 record. In two seasons since three consecutive 20-win campaigns, TCU is 16-30 under eighth-year coach Raegan Pebley.
UP NEXT
Iowa State: At No. 16 Texas on Wednesday.
TCU: At No. 10 Baylor on Wednesday.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.
Comments / 0