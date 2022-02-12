ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 9 Iowa State women beat TCU 93-70

By Schuyler Dixon, Associated Press
 2 days ago

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ashley Joens had a season-high 32 points with 14 rebounds, and the No. 9 Iowa State women beat TCU 93-70 on Saturday for their fifth consecutive win.

Lexi Donarski scored 16 points while combining with Joens to go 10 of 20 from 3-point range as the Big 12-leading Cyclones (21-3, 10-2) went 19 of 36 from deep.

Joens matched her season with high with six 3s while the team equaled its best from a 108-39 win over Prairie View A&M.

After hitting all six of her 3s when Iowa State beat Oklahoma State in its most recent game a week ago, Emily Ryan was 4 of 6 behind the arc with a career-high 17 assists.

Lauren Heard had 17 points and seven assists for the Horned Frogs (6-15, 2-10), who matched their longest losing streak in five years with a seventh consecutive loss.

Bohannon sets Iowa record for threes

Joens scored to start a 10-0 run late in the first half for Iowa State’s first 10-point lead. Joens and Donarski each hit a 3 during the burst.

The Horned Frogs were back within four early in the third quarter when Donarski connected from deep to start an 11-2 spurt for a 53-40 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The 3-pointer has been important for the Cyclones all season, and one of the most efficient games of the season from deep helped build a cushion against a team they beat by 31 at home last month. Iowa State shot 52% from deep with its previous conference high of 12 made 3s (in 23 attempts) in a 73-70 win over Kansas State. The Cyclones were at 53% this time.

TCU: The Horned Frogs are in danger of finishing with their fewest wins since a 2-25 record in 1995-96 finished a two-year stretch with a 3-52 record. In two seasons since three consecutive 20-win campaigns, TCU is 16-30 under eighth-year coach Raegan Pebley.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: At No. 16 Texas on Wednesday.

TCU: At No. 10 Baylor on Wednesday.

