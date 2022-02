Anderson Cooper and his former partner Benjamin Maisani are now the proud parents of two as they welcomed son Sebastian. Anderson Cooper, 54, and his former partner, Benjamin Maisani, 49, have taken amicable co-parenting to a whole new level! On Feb. 11, Anderson announced during CNN’s A360 broadcast that he and Ben – who co-parent their 22-month-old son, Wyatt – are now proud fathers to a second son, Sebastian Luke, who was born earlier this month via surrogate. HollywoodLife has spoken EXCLUSIVELY to a friend close to the two men, who said that the recent birth of baby Sebastian has “strengthened their bond” as “lifelong partners” like never before.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO