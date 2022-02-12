VIDEO: Man slashed on subway platform, suspect sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for a man they say attacked another man in a subway station on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at the East 14th Street and Union Square West subway station when a 36-year-old man was walking along the southbound “Q” train platform and accidentally bumped into another man and it became physical, police said.

Authorities said the suspect slashed the victim across his left earlobe, left neck and left hand with a razor before fleeing on a southbound Q train.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The individual is described as having a dark complexion, approximately 30 to 40 years old, 5'11" tall, 175 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans, black Adidas bag and eyeglasses.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).