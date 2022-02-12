Ardmore boys basketball's late rally isn't enough in setback to MacArthur

There’s a reason why a game is never over until the clock hits zeros. The Ardmore High School boys basketball team proved that Friday as the Tigers nearly tied the game in the final seconds of a 68-64 loss to MacArthur.

“We battled back, that’s what we’re going to do,” said Ardmore head coach Kyle Jessie. “We made it a game and had chances at the end. We had two of our better shooters get wide-open looks. The shots just didn’t fall — it’s a make or miss game. What can you do? We trust those shooters, but tonight it didn’t roll for us.”

However, the Tigers battling down the stretch was an accomplishment in itself. It looked as if the game was all but over with 29 seconds remaining. Ardmore trailed 66-61 at that point with momentum clearing in MacArthur’s favor.

However, DD Coleman stepped up in crunch time with his third 3-pointer of the night to bring the Tigers within two points with 18 seconds left in the game.

That deficit increased to three as the Highlanders make one of two at the charity stripe with 13 ticks remaining. Unfortunately, Ardmore couldn’t find the bottom of the net again in the loss.

Dion Brown led the Tigers with 15 points, while Dakaree Scott scored 13 and Jordyn Brown finished with 12.

“This is about Dakaree’s fourth game back — he’s starting to round into shape,” Jessie said. “As a great athlete, his game is just going to thrive off his energy. I thought he played really well. I want to see the total rebounds because he was a monster on those in the first half.”

Scott’s play was instrumental in the Tigers keeping it close in the first half. Ardmore was down 22-21 after the first quarter before knotting it 39-39 at halftime. The Tigers didn’t fare as well in the third though, as MacArthur took a 55-50 advantage into the final quarter.

And while Ardmore couldn’t get the victory, it doesn’t hurt as bad considering the postseason is already set.

The Tigers will open the Class 5A West Regional Tournament at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 against Piedmont at Southeast High School in Oklahoma City.

“Of course you want to win every game and our mindset coming in is, ‘Defend homecourt in the last home game of the regular season and win the game,’” Jessie said. “But in the overall grand scheme of things, everything is set. We know where we’re going and MacArthur knows where they’re going. It was just two really good teams battling tonight. It was a packed crowd and everybody got a good game. Credit to MacArthur, they hit the shots they needed to in the end and we didn’t.”

The Tigers (10-11) look to bounce back at 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14 on the road against Durant. And it’s safe to say Ardmore is likely to do just that after cruising to a 69-32 win at home on Jan. 11.

“We talked about in the postgame speech, ‘Stay the course. Can’t get too high or get too low,” Jessie said. “The biggest thing that (state tournament) run did last year was give us experience. We know that once playoffs start, it’s 0-0. A seven seed like us could make a state semifinal, so we better be on our best game every night because it could end that quick for you. We still have all the confidence in the world. Our expectations haven’t changed and we look forward to getting back on Monday and playing Durant.”