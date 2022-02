The Western Conference leading Colorado Avalanche were welcomed into the American Airlines Center for a Super Bowl Sunday matinee, as the Dallas Stars looked to extend their post all-star break win streak to three games. The big divisional tilt would provide a measuring stick for the Stars, with Colorado coming in winners of nine of their last ten games. The only loss for the Avs came in overtime, giving them a near spotless record as of late.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO