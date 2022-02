Sacramento Kings forward Maurice Harkless will be active Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Harkless is dealing with a sprained right ankle, which is why he missed Wednesday's game. He will be active, and interim head coach Alvin Gentry says that if Harkless gets through his full pregame routine, he will probably start as well. Expect Chimezie Metu to potentially be sent back to the second unit.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO