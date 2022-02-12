Bengals Elevate Trent Taylor and Mike Daniels for Super Bowl LVI Matchup Against Rams

LOS ANGELES — The Bengals elevated wide receiver Trent Taylor and defensive tackle Mike Daniels from the practice squad for Sunday's Super Bowl LVI matchup against the Rams.

Taylor will serve as the Bengals' punt returner. He caught the game-tying two-point conversion against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

