ADDISON, Ala. – The Addison Lady Bulldogs were back home to host the Sub-Regional round Monday night and they collected a 47-35 win over Aliceville to punch their ticket to this year’s Northwest Regional at Wallace State for the first time in 15 years. Baskets were hard to come by in the opening period for both teams. Aliceville scored on a pair of baskets in the paint to grab an early 4-0 lead. Addison went scoreless for the first three-plus minutes of the first quarter before Molly Gilbreath knocked down a short jumper to put the Lady Bulldogs on the scoreboard....

ADDISON, AL ・ 30 MINUTES AGO