Austin, TX

Austin-based SaferMe adds former BuildFax CEO to Board of Directors

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
fox7austin.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas - An Austin-based contact tracing startup has announced that it has added former BuildFax CEO and founder Holly Tachovsky to its Board of Directors. SaferMe founder and CEO Clint van Marrewijk said in a news release that Tachovsky "brings a wealth of experience scaling a US-focused business and...

www.fox7austin.com

Business
