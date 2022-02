It wasn’t always easy, but the No. 6 UNC men’s lacrosse team opened its 2022 season with a home win over Richmond. Carolina took the lead just 30 seconds into the game on a goal from senior attacker Jacob Kelly, and led 4-0 midway through the first quarter. But the Spiders fought back, scoring six of the next seven goals to lead 6-5 at halftime, finishing off the second quarter with three consecutive scores.

