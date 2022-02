PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A very cold start to the day with morning temperatures down near 10 degrees. Slick spots are possible following overnight snow showers that briefly moved through. Alert: None right now, but that could change with Thursday’s rain-to-snow chance. (Photo courtesy KDKA Weather Center) Aware: A big weather system will impact our area on Thursday into Friday morning. At this time right now, an inch of rain will be possible through the day on Thursday. Rain will then fairly quickly change over to snow with just a brief chance for sleet as the change happens. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays &...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO